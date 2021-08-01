Free Guy, taking on Hollywood, and his collaboration with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size When British actress Jodie Comer dreamed of packing her bags and heading to Hollywood, she signed up for speaking classes. Because I would audition and people would think I couldn’t change my accent, says Jodie, from Liverpool. So I thought, well, I must have a different accent. And then I remembered working with Stephen Graham, and he said to me: Don’t you dare do anything to your accent. Graham, an actor actor, had worked with Jodie on the BBC series Good cop in 2012. Impressed by his talent, he persuaded his agent, Jane Epstein, to put Jodie in his books. Their careers would differ: Stephen remains largely an actor from his hometown, starring in British TV dramas like Virtues and Course of action, while Jodie has made her way to Hollywood and will soon have her first starring role in free guy. But Jodie, apparently an industry veteran at just 28, walks in, proving that you can get the girl out of Liverpool but you can’t get Liverpool out of the girl. As she sits down to talk to Sunday life, we share our common experience of his hometown: the Royal Albert Dock, the renovation of Merseyside and his childhood in Childwall, in the south-east of the city. I have a big family that I’m very close to, and always have been, says Jodie. They really keep me on an even keel. The Scousers, people from Liverpool, were a very specific breed. There is something in the water, I don’t know where it came from, but everyone is very friendly and has a very mean and naughty sense of humor. It’s something that I really miss when I leave. Jodie rose to global stardom in 2018 as the star of the spy thriller series Kill Eve. She plays Villanelle, a Russian assassin obsessed with MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), who was tasked with her capture. The role won Jodie an Emmy and a Bafta. If you miss a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jodie is set to make her film debut in free guy, an action comedy in which the real and virtual worlds become entangled. Shell follows this up with two Ridley Scott films, The last duel, with Matt Damon, and Kitbag, in which Shell plays Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife, Josphine, opposite Joaquin Phoenix. As film careers go on, it’s not a bad start.

But the first taxi in the row is free guy, directed by Shawn Levy. It stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller in a virtual world computer game who, thanks to a programming glitch, realizes his world is a fictitious construct.

Jodie plays Millie’s online avatar, Molotov Girl, a programmer who realizes that Antoine (Taika Waititi), a sinister quick-talker from Silicon Valley, is going to muddy the waters by erasing this virtual world and restarting it, launching a race against time to save the self-aware guy from erasing. I think what’s really interesting, and especially about Millie and Molotov Girl, is that the gaming world is also a very male-dominated industry, Jodie says. The film explores this through Millies’ experiences and the type of obstacles she faces. The heart of this film [Free Guy] essentially is about realizing your worth, and that you have the agency. And that, if we all come together as a community, the things that we can create and change are amazing. Credit:PA Things aren’t that different, Jodie frankly adds, in Hollywood. It is also a very largely male dominated industry. I like the idea that Molotov can be a role model for a younger generation of women. There is a lot of innocence, life and humor out there that I hope a lot of young women can relate to. Jodie understands the importance of role models, in turn acknowledging the women who have played an inspiring role in her life, from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wrote Kill Eve, to the much less well-known Vanessa Caswill, who directed the episode of Jodies from Shards, a 2018 monologue series inspired by real women in history (she played a secretary exploring her sexuality in 1960s Liverpool). I like the idea that Molotov can be a role model for a younger generation of women. There is a lot of innocence, life and humor out there that I hope a lot of young women can relate to. They play a huge role, says Jodie. It’s probably something more subconscious, something that filters through without my realizing it. What I have always admired about these women is that they know who they are and that they are so free in that expression.

There might be a case where a male director can lose his temper and scream and tell people what to do, and everyone will just go, okay, that’s the way he is. And if a woman did that, it would be: Who does she think she is? So I think seeing these women in this space, and coming there with such humility, is what inspires me. They do a brilliant job. One of the hardest things about being an actor is that everyone has an opinion about your success or failure. What’s good about Jodie is that so many of these opinions are complementary. The New Yorker, for example, describes Jodie like a woman with mercurial and unassailable charisma. Loading I’ll be honest [the opinion of strangers] certainly used to hit a lot harder than he does now, Jodie says bluntly. It’s very surreal, because you are there, you are accessible to people through your work, and people are making ideas of you. Also, the media is a very powerful thing, and people believe what they read. I also think that as you get older you worry less about these things. We go through all these years where we feel a bit lost and don’t really know who we are. And I feel like I know who I am now. I honestly think the trick is to ignore [what other people think]. Jodie recalls a conversation with Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the start of Kill Eve which changed his point of view. We were talking about reviews, opinions, whatever, and I said to Phoebe, I think if you read the good stuff you have to read the bad stuff. And she was like, no, you’re not wrong. And then, of course, I fell in love with her even more, which I didn’t think was possible. You grow up like a child, and you question everything, you want to know everything, everything is so new and you search so much. Then, as we get older, we lose that curiosity. Credit:Claudia & Ralf Pulmanns / Trunk Archives / Snapper Images

Jodie is notably private, even by the Hollywood Guardians’ gold standard. She doesn’t talk about her personal life in interviews, which leaves the media to speculate. (She has been romantically linked to American lacrosse player James Burke, but has never discussed the relationship.) My personal life feels so sacred to me now, and it’s something I want to protect, did -she says Marie Claire reviewed last year. But Jodie has a Instagram account with 1.8 million subscribers. Her social media self feels authentic, but it also highlights the performative nature of social media. It’s something we’re all engulfed in, she says. For me, it’s a public platform, and my Instagram is very work-oriented. I sometimes post personal stuff, but that’s when I feel very comfortable. I constantly have this kind of rocking of what to do, what I feel comfortable doing. Some people are so much better at it. Some people find it so easy and don’t think about it. And I probably think about it too much. Loading But of course everyone has a responsibility. You don’t post the times when you have a mini breakdown on the couch. It’s something that I always try to navigate. She pauses. I think we have become so consumed with ourselves. I was doing a yoga class the other day and my yoga teacher played a meditation, a song, at the end. And there was a guy talking and he was like, we lost our curiosity.