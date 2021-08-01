Sacramento businesses adapt to latest guidelines





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – This is the second day since the mandate for the Sacramento County masks is in place, as county health officials say the delta variant is causing an increase in COVID-19 cases. As the variant spreads, some local entertainment venues are reopening or are set to reopen. At Sofia, home of the B Street Theater, the shows are back. We’re feeling that adrenaline again, that excitement, said Associate Artistic Director Lyndsay Burch. We couldn’t reopen until he was sure we had a full audience. On Saturday they had the opportunity, hosting a private event for a few hundred people but with strict health and safety guidelines. Gold artifacts stolen from Sacramento History Museum by thieves

It gives us a chance to practice and put our protocols in place, said Burch. Before anyone was allowed in, people had to either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. In addition, face masks had to be worn indoors due to Sacramento County’s last mask term. Burch says reopening has been a challenge and hopes people can understand the uncharted waters in which they navigate. Start accepting that things change on a daily basis and that they have to go with the flow, Burch said. We appreciate all the efforts they’ve put in, said Davis Shaw. Shaw and his friends say they wouldn’t have gone out on Saturday if safety precautions hadn’t been in place. Sacramento County: Masks Required Indoors, Regardless of Immunization Status

Another venue, Harlows will start hosting events on August 12. On his social media page, he says he will require proof of vaccination before anyone walks inside. After months of closure, the sound of Sacramentians enjoying themselves again is music to their ears. Now, Sofias’ public concert won’t take place until August 7th and their plays won’t start until September 14th.



