Moff Gideon actor jokes that he’ll kill Baby Yoda in Mandalorian season 3





Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito jokes in a recent interview that his character Moff Gideon will finally win and kill Baby Yoda in season 3.

The MandalorianActor Giancarlo Esposito joked that his character Moff Gideon will kill Baby Yoda in season 3. The Disney + series is the first live action show within theStar warsuniverse. that of Jon Favreau (Iron Man)The Mandaloriandebuted on the streaming platform in 2019. Two seasons have been released so far and several spinoff series are in the works, includingBoba Fett’s bookandAhsoka. At the end of the second season, Moff was shocked to discover that Luke Skywalker would step in and save Baby Yoda from an attack. When he found out he had been defeated, he tried to kill Bo-Katan and Baby Yoda, also known as Grogu. Having failed to do so, he attempted to kill himself. Before he could do that, he was knocked out by Dune. A third season ofThe Mandalorianwas announced on April 21, 2021, which is slated for release in 2022 on Disney +. Related: Why Baby Yoda Escaped The Star Wars’ ‘Cute Character’ Trap In an interview withWRAL, Esposito spoke about the upcoming third season ofThe Mandalorian. He joked a lot, exclaiming that he would just say what’s going on from the start to the end of the new season. When asked how well he played it, he continued to joke, claiming that he would finally kill Baby Yoda. He was quick to assert that this wouldn’t happen, but that he wanted to keep hope for his character. See Esposito’s statement below: Yeah, you’re gonna see me kill this baby. (laughs) And that? This is totally wrong, but you know what, I have to hold on to somewhere where I am going to win. Moff’s character isn’t the first time Esposito has played an intimidating character. He is also known for his performance as Gus Fring inbreaking Bad. He was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards spread across his work inThe Mandalorian,breaking Bad, andYou better call Saul. The actor said the third season of the Disney + show is due to start filming afterBoba Fett’s bookwrapped. With his return in Season 3, audiences will be able to see more of Moff in the future. Baby Yoda quickly became a pop culture sensation following its introduction inThe Mandalorian. The adorable creature has become the center of countless memes and all manner of merchandise. While he looks incredibly innocent, it’s clear that he holds a lot of power, even though he’s still seen as a baby for his kind. Without a doubt, fans of the show would be incredibly upset if the character were to be killed. However, it makes sense that Esposito remains hopeful that everything doesn’t turn to dust for his character, even though he’s the antagonist. Stay tuned for more information onThe Mandalorianseason 3 as soon as it becomes available. Next: Grogu’s Lightsaber May Show An Overlooked Part Of Star Wars History Source:WRAL SpongeBob SquarePants Plot Hole: How Patrick’s Name Changes Twice

About the Author Jeff Nelson

(175 articles published)

Jeff Nelson is editor-in-chief for Screen Rant and film critic for DVD Talk. He has worked in areas of the entertainment industry including film criticism, content acquisition and research. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in film and television with a specialization in media management and again in 2019 with a master’s degree in sociology. His passion for cinema began watching Titanic on repeat as a child until double VHS tapes wore out. Although he still enjoys great Hollywood films, his taste for cinema has spread to independent, foreign cinema and the horror genre. Every year, he looks forward to seeing the flagship films of the festival circuit. When not watching or writing about a movie, Jeff is discovering new music, playing video games, and looking for unique bars and restaurants to try. Follow Jeff on Twitter @SirJeffNelson. More from Jeff Nelson

