Yuta’s voice actor breaks silence by joining anime cast





The voice actor behind Yuta Okkotsu broke his silence by joining the Jujutsu kaisenthe anime cast for the next one Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! The franchise will launch its first-ever feature film later this winter in Japan after a very successful anime debut season, and it will focus on the story of Yuta Okkotsu, a character who was mentioned in passing on the show but never really. seen or heard in any capacity. With this new film debuting in its first trailer, it has also been confirmed that Megumi Ogata will be the voice behind Yuta. Megumi Ogata has lent her voice to tons of memorable franchises such as Yu yu Hakusho, Yu-Gi-Oh, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sakura card sensor, and more in the past broke his silence by joining Jujutsu Kaisen ‘anime franchise with a statement posted on the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (as spotted and translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter) as she prepares for her full film debut, “This is Megumi Ogata, portrayed as the voice of Yuta Okkotsu!” Ogata began. (Photo: Shueisha) Continuing further, Ogata revealed his immediate reaction to being offered the role: “I was super surprised when I got the offer! To suddenly get such a huge role for a hot topic show. like Jujutsu Kaisen...?! “Ogata continued.” I was a little confused when I read the manga, but it was really interesting so I read the whole manga in one go, from book 0 to the last book, then in binge- watched the anime. I growled out loud after I finished looking. What charming but complex characters. What kind of approach would be the best to express it …? “ Ogata then revealed his reaction to the recording of the major announcement of his addition to the film, “Before I knew it, I was asked to record a special announcement right away,” Ogata explained. “It was a very difficult task, trying to express Yuta Okkotsu from the first word I said, but I was able to consult with the film crew (which is incredibly difficult to do during times of COVID-19) and we came to a consensus, so I thought maybe I could relax a bit during the actual recording. “ Yuta won’t just play a huge role in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but in the future of the animated series should it continue. Ogata will be sticking around for quite a while, so what do you think of this icon joining the Jujutsu Kaisen to throw? Will Ogata provide a suitable voice for Yuta Okkotsu? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! You can even contact me directly about anything animated and other cool stuff. @Valdezologie on Twitter!

