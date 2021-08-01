10 actors considered iconic characters in comedies

When a script has a character as unique as Ferris Bueller or Marty McFly or The Dude, finding the right actor to play the role is absolutely crucial. A brilliantly written character will fall flat on screen if misinterpreted, and this is especially true for a comedy character.

Fortunately, more often than not, Hollywood hits the mark. Matthew Broderick was the perfect person to play Ferris, Michael J. Fox was the perfect person to play Marty, etc. But before they landed on those perfect picks, producers usually considered a bunch of other actors.

ten Jonah Hill as Alan Garner in The Hangover

According to Indiewire, Alan Garner’s role in The Hangover was originally written less like a weird man-kid and more like a bulky younger brother the guys were forced to bring with them. When the character was written like this, Jonah Hill was the first choice.

When the role was rewritten in its more familiar form, it became clear that he didn’t need an established star. It took an unknown comedic genius like Zach Galifianakis to take on the role and play it.

9 Ben Stiller as Brian Fantana in Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

According to Vulture, Adam McKay and Will Ferrells first draft of their absurd jewel Presenter: The Legend of Ron Bourgogne included casting suggestions for all lead roles. Obviously, Ferrell was always going to play Ron, but the rest of the press team were different: John C. Reilly as Champ Kind, Chris Parnell as Brick Tamland, and Ben Stiller as Brian Fantana.

In the final film, these roles were played by David Koechner, Steve Carell and Paul Rudd respectively. Stiller instead has an appearance during the Battle of the Press Team, Parnell plays the smaller part of Garth, and Reilly went on to star with Ferrell in Nights of Talladega, Half brothers, and the much less pleasant Holmes & Watson.

8 David Letterman as Ted Striker on the Plane!

The classic parody cast Plane! was unique because the filmmakers weren’t looking for comedians or actors with a background in comedy performance. Instead, they wanted to cast regular actors who would directly deliver the ridiculous dialogue. It ended up transforming a previously single dramatic actor, Leslie Nielsen, into one of the most revered comedy stars in the world.

According to the director’s DVD commentary, the lead role of Ted Striker (ultimately played by Robert Hays) was written for David Letterman. However, after doing a screen test in 1979, ZAZ decided to pass on the future Last show host.

7 Mindy Kaling as Lillian in the Bridesmaids

Paul Feig ended up putting together the perfect set around Kristen Wiig for Bridesmaids, but not everyone in the movie was the first choice for their role. For example, Wiigs SNL The Maya Rudolph cohort was ultimately the right choice to play her future best friend, Lillian, even though she wasn’t the initial choice.

According to United States today, Mindy Kaling initially auditioned for the role. Kaling explained on Watch what is happening liveThey called me up for the part of Maya Rudolphs, and I practiced it so much and I was so into it, and I love this whole casting. This one was heartbreaking.

6 Seth Rogen as Seth in Superbad

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg started writing their high school comedy Super bad when they were actually in high school, and the fact that the main characters are called Seth and Evan makes it clear that the script is at least semi-autobiographical.

According to Vulture, Rogen originally intended to play Seth himself, but since the movie wasn’t made until he was 20, he was too old to convincingly play a high school student. Despite being less than two years younger than Rogen, Jonah Hill could convincingly play a high school student and the lead role in Super bad catapulted him to stardom. Rogen instead played Officer Michaels, one of the cops who hangs out with McLovin all night.

5 Anthony Michael Hall as Ferris Bueller in Ferris Buellers Day Off

While it’s impossible to imagine anyone other than Matthew Broderick playing the title role in John Hughes’ iconic carpe-diem comedy Ferris Buellers day off, he wasn’t the only casting choice.

Alan Ruck, who ultimately played Ferris’ best friend Cameron, said The AV ClubThey had originally offered the role of Ferris to Anthony Michael Hall … and I think Mike is what everyone calls Anthony Michael Hall had done four movies with John, so I think he wanted to do something different.

4 John Wayne as Major Kong in Dr. Strangelove

According to A Big Guy: The Life and Art of Terry Southern, Lee Hills biography Dr Strangelove co-writer Terry Southern, the role of stern-faced military tyrant Major Kong was originally written with Western star John Wayne in mind.

Peter Sellers initially wanted to play him as a fourth role in Kubricks’ masterful political satire, but injury prevented him from playing more than three characters. Wayne was offered the role, but he immediately turned it down and the role went to Slim Pickens.

3 Richard Pryor as Sheriff Bart in Blazing Saddles

To set up the relentlessly ridiculous storyline of his groundbreaking western parody Flaming saddles, Mel Brooks assembled a team of writers that included Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Al Uger and perhaps the greatest stand-up comic who ever lived, Richard Pryor.

According to SalonBrooks wanted Pryor to play Sheriff Bart, but the studio refused to fund the film with Pryor in the lead role because his history of drug arrests made him uninsurable. So Cleavon Little was chosen and he took down the role of the park.

2 Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly in Back to the Future

Eric Stoltz wasn’t just considered for the role of Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis’ classic time travel comedy Back to the future; he was actually picked and shot five weeks of scenes opposite Christopher Lloyds Doc Brown. Michael J. Fox has always been the first choice, but it didn’t look like he could break out of his TV engagements to shoot the movie.

However, after those five weeks, it was clear that Stoltz was not working. He’s a great actor, but according to geek lair, Stoltz’s interpretation of Marty McFly’s character was too intense. Fox was able to adapt to his TV show and the rest is history (well, history will change).

1 Mel Gibson as the dude in the Big Lebowski

While Jeff Bridges ended up being so perfect for the role of Jeff The Dude Lebowski that he inspired a religious audience, the Coen brothers originally considered a very different actor to lead their classic black stoner. The great Lebowski.

As the duo didn’t have an actor in mind for the role, they decided to go straight to Hollywood’s greatest actor, who at the time was Mel Gibson. However, according to Rolling stone, Gibson did not take the Coen Lebowski run very seriously.

