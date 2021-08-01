‘Life is not like a scene from a Bollywood movie’: Indian Railways tweet RPF agent saves woman | Latest India News

An Indian Railway agent in Telanganas Secunderabad rescued a woman from falling between a wagon and the platform as she boarded a moving train. The incident took place on Friday. The Railways Department shared the incident which was captured by one of the station’s CCTV cameras.

Life is not like a scene from a Bollywood movie. It is much more valuable. She was fortunate enough to be saved today thanks to the timely action of alerted RPF personnel. Do not get on / off a moving train. Stay alert. Stay safe! ”Tweeted the Ministry of Railways.

Life is not like a scene from a Bollywood movie. It is much more precious She was fortunate enough to be saved today thanks to the timely action of alerted RPF personnel. Do not get on / off a moving train. Stay alert. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/BuPsexgFyR – Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 31, 2021

The video has now gone viral on social media and people are congratulating Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Dinesh Singh for saving the woman. The video shows the woman trying to jump on the train, then slipping and getting stuck between the car and the platform. As she was being dragged by the moving train, Singh, who was passing by, brought her back to the platform. She then gets up and slowly walks away with the help of the others.

On July 31, a similar incident was reported in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A man was trying to get off a train leaving Prayagraj station. His legs got stuck in the space between the train and the platform and he was dragged by the special Brahmaputra at high speed. An RPF agent who was on duty acted quickly and pulled the man onto the platform.

Welcoming the efforts of the RPF gendarme, Piyush Goyal, who was then Minister of Railways, praised the gendarme’s courage by sharing the video on Twitter.

Last month, another RPF agent rescued a man at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbais Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train.