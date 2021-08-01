



6 Amazing Makeup Tips You Can Learn From The Divas Of B-town Photo credit: Instagram Each is beautiful in its own way! To take care of our skin and groom ourselves, we spend a lot of time and put on a lot of products. Who doesn’t like to look beautiful and feel beautiful? We all do it and for that some of us rely on makeup and not just us even some Bollywood actresses love makeup and love experimenting with their looks. While we might think that actresses only buy and spend luxury goods and makeup, this is not the case. Some even rely on homemade products to apply makeup properly. When it comes to makeup, we want everything to look perfect and not come out with a cake face. When it comes to beauty and makeup tips, no one gives better tips, tricks, and lessons than Bollywood actresses. Let’s take a look at 6 amazing makeup tricks you can learn from Bollywood divas. 6 Amazing Makeup Tricks You Can Learn From Bollywood Divas Start by applying a primer to your skin While many believe that there is no first product for makeup, Bollywood actresses including Alaya F believe that starting makeup by applying a primer to your skin is best and will make your makeup flawless! You can choose between a cream and gel based primer. Highlighter to highlight your best features Trust Deepika Padukone to perfectly highlight your features. The actress prefers to put a lot of highlighters to highlight her best features. It is also the best way to solve all the problems. Liquid concealer to the rescue Madhuri Dixit Nene first uses a liquid concealer to cover up the discoloration under her eyes and this hack will save her a lot of time and effort. She suggests mixing the products well to get a smooth base. You can use a fluffy blending brush or a beauty blender for your concealer as suggested by the actress to achieve the look you want. Honey for a makeup-free look It’s not always that you want to put on makeup. Sometimes you want a makeup free look and to achieve that, trust Kareena Kapoor Khan. For the same, regularly massage the face with honey and go out without makeup and glow like the diva! Go naked on the lips! You will often find Anushka Sharma finishing her makeup with nude lips. This is a recent trend and if you want your other features to be highlighted then go for nude lips and voila! Winged eyeliner There’s nothing a winged eyeliner can’t do. If you want to hide puffy eyes or a mark under your eyes, winged eyeliners are perfect for you. So which makeup hack would you like to try? Let us know by tweeting @TimesNow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/6-amazing-make-up-hacks-that-you-can-learn-from-bollywood-divas/793199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

