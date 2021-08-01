It’s my responsibility as an actor to get out of casting stereotypes: Amit Sial

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Actor Amit Sial says his back-to-back success in the digital space has motivated him to break free from casting stereotypes and push himself to choose newer, more courageous characters.

Sial’s meteoric rise in the Indian entertainment industry has paralleled the rise and eventual success of streaming platforms in the country.

Although he started his film career in the mid-2000s, the actor only found national stardom after appearing on popular shows such as Amazon Prime Video’s “Inside Edge” ( 2017), “Mirzapur” (2018), Netflix’s crime – drama “Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega” and its latest Sony LIV series “Maharani”.

In an interview with PTI, Sial said that while success is hard-earned, he doesn’t want to revel in his fame.

“I’ve learned not to get too excited or get carried away. I don’t want to dwell on past glories and overdo it. Right now, I feel ready to take on plans on my own. shoulders.

“I can’t wait to lead projects. When things are going well, you have to push yourself to get what you want.”

Although the industry was still aware of his work in films like Dibakar Banerjee’s “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” in 2010 and Kanu Behl’s “Titli” (2014), the 46-year-old actor declared success on the over-the-top (OTT) platform ultimately made it a mainstream name.

“Before my time with the OTT, a lot of my work was noticed by the industry. But what changed is that now I’m in the popular zone. A lot of important people didn’t know me. , but now I’m right there in front of them. It could happen because I put my head down and worked continuously.

With attention, Sial is aware that now is the right time to shake things up.

While nearly all of his successes relate to intense roles – from the role of a powerful local politician in “Jamtara” to a policeman in “Mirzapur” – the actor believes he needs to “break out” of stereotypes.

“I try to get out of the intense projects that I have been doing, choosing lighter subjects. I look for comedies because people tell me I have a good sense of humor and that I would like it. apply in a project. ”

But to get to the lighter parts, Sial first faces the challenge of finding people willing to experiment with him and offer him something outside of his comfort zone.

“It’s inevitable. There are so many cost savings involved in making something and showing it on screen. I understand people’s fear and insecurity about relying on what has been proven to work. But it’s my responsibility to get out of it, ”he said.

Sial’s pursuit of good work is rooted in his long struggle to enter the film industry.

Born and raised in Kanpur, Sial remembers developing a fascination with the theater in his school years.

When he moved to Delhi in the mid-90s for graduate studies, he became actively involved in the city’s theatrical circuit.

But the lack of financial stability in the action – especially for a foreigner trying to find a place – has become a source of concern for his family.

Sial “complied with their fears” and moved to Melbourne, Australia, for a postgraduate degree in international business.

He stayed in the country for four and a half years, where he also started working in a bank. But the 2001 recession cut short its passage to Down Under.

“By that time, I had started to get bored living there. Everything was streamlined. I missed the chaos of my country. So I went back to Kanpur.”

While he briefly tried working with his father, who was in the leather business, he again moved to Delhi as the director of franchise development for a daycare company.

He eventually moved to Mumbai in 2007 after actor Randeep Hooda, whom he had met in Australia and with whom he had formed a deep bond, called him for an acting opportunity.

Hooda was studying at Ballart, two hours from Melbourne where Sial was based when they first met through mutual friends.

“Randeep was cast for a movie and asked me to audition for other roles. This movie didn’t take off for me. I returned to Delhi but realized my heart wasn’t there. . I packed my bags and moved to Mumbai for good in 2007. I have been here ever since. I work hard, nonstop. ”

The actor will next be seen in the third season of “Inside Edge”, the ZEE5 film “Aafat-e-Ishq” and the web series “Inspector Avinash”, starring Hooda. PTI JUR SHD RDS RDS

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI