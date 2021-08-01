Hollywood agency denounces Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’

LOS ANGELES One of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies on Friday denounced the Disney film studio in a growing public dispute over Scarlett Johansson’s claims she lost money when her film released. ” Black Widow “.

Bryan Lourd, co-chair of the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), accused Disney in a statement of attacking the actress’ character and revealing her $ 20 million salary for the superhero film “in the goal of arming her success as an artist and businesswoman. . “

Lourd, who also represents Johansson, released her statement a day after the “Black Widow” star filed a lawsuit accusing Disney of breaking its contract with her by showing the July 9 film on its streaming platform at the same time. time it was playing in theaters, reducing its expected share of box office revenue.

The lawsuit has sent shockwaves through Hollywood as media companies prepare to beef up their streaming services with premium content at or around the same time as films hit theaters, many of which have been shut down. during the coronavirus epidemic.

Johansson, 36, one of Hollywood’s most popular actors and one of his biggest earners, has made nine Marvel films with Disney.

Disney retaliated by saying Thursday there was “no basis” for the lawsuit. He also revealed that Johansson was awarded $ 20 million for the film and said the lawsuit showed “ruthless indifference” to the effects of the pandemic.

Hollywood movie contract details and disputes are usually settled behind closed doors.

Lourd said Disney had “shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson of being unresponsive to the global COVID pandemic.”

“Disney’s direct attack on her character and all that it implied is underneath the business that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades,” added Lourd.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lourd’s statement on Friday.

“Black Widow,” the story of the Russian assassin turned Avenger, grossed $ 80 million at the US and Canadian box office in its first weekend. The film also made $ 60 million from Disney + purchases, Disney said. JB

RELATED STORIES:

Black Widow breaks new box office record in COVID era

Stephen Dorff embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson over Black Widow: looks like garbage

Read more