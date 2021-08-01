Friendship seen through the Bollywood lens





In Bollywood, friendship is represented in different ways. When it comes to movies, most people are familiar with the major genres. You have your comedies, dramas, action movies, horror movies, etc. These can then be subdivided according to their subjects. There are period dramas, romantic comedies, sci-fi action movies, etc. However, there is one category that is rarely mentioned: friendship movies. While not as well-known as other genres, there are several films that have highlighted this special relationship. Friendship has no constraints. It is a connection in which one person trusts another wholeheartedly and expresses their feelings, whether happy or unhappy. Since time immemorial, Indian films have taken advantage of this relationship, delivering many cinematic adventures retracing the bonds of friendship. So, take a look at these famous Bollywood footage that popularized Friendship Day: Dil Chahta Hai True friendship involves being constantly available by phone. The scenario where Sidharth calls Akash and Sameer in the middle of the night to show them both his painting is really a scene that defines the phrase “3 AM buddies”! Then there’s an impromptu painting battle and a debate about their economics teacher! Sholay Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge .. This line alone shows that this film is about friendship. Sholay is considered an all-time masterpiece and one of the most viewed films of the 20th century. Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra Deol) are always cited as examples of excellent friendship. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai “Pyar dosti hai. This sentence from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sums up the definition of friendship perfectly. Friendship is, without a doubt, the foundation of any romantic relationship. And that’s what we see in this movie, where SRK ends up marrying his best friend. Basanti Rank Although the main theme of the film is patriotism, it provided a wonderful illustration of how close friends can go and how far they are willing to go for their buddies. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara They argued, played pranks, had emotional moments, confided in each other, had a lot of trust, which led them to overcome their fears and make some very important decisions. on this trip. Without a doubt, ZNMD is a tribute to friendship. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

