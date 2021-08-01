Entertainment
Filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao makes his acting debut
Filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao no longer needs to be introduced to Tollywood! His classics make noise on the big screens and his formidable love stories mesmerize audiences in theaters. Well, he has made over a hundred films and won many awards as well. He also introduced many actors to the big screen. From Sridevi to Taapsee and Venkatesh to Mahesh Babu, many Tollywood actors have made their debuts in the direction of this legendary filmmaker. But now he’s going to embark on a new journey and don the actor’s cap.
Yes, while actor’s son Srikanth arrives with the movie “Pelli SandaD”, Raghavendra Rao is making his debut with the same movie as an actor. SS Rajamouli posted Raghhavendra Rao’s first video from the film on his Twitter page and introduced the veteran filmmaker in a brand new avatar.
The video shows him in a whole new style, wearing a blue suit. He catches attention by throwing a ball into the basket at first glance and descends in an elegant appeal. A few glimpses of Raghavendra Rao with hero Roshan and other actors like Rajendra Prasad and Srinivas Reddy also made the first video worth watching!
Raghavendra Rao stars as Vashista in this love story and is ready to appear on the big screens in a whole new style! Speaking of the movie “Pelli SandaD”, this will be the sequel to the 1996 hit movie “Pelli Sandadi”. This film had Srikanth and Ravali as the main actors. The sequel to this film titled “Pelli SandaD” is directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of legendary director Raghavendra Rao. Being a new-age love story, this film is produced by K Krishna Mohan Rao and Arka Media Works in association with the ARK Film Production banner.
