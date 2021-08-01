With Marvel seemingly in control of Hollywood’s future, here’s what lies ahead of its brave men – The New Indian Express





Thirteen years, 23 movies, and 15 TV series, it took a pandemic to slow the growth and expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been almost two years since the studio’s last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, hit screens. And, now, as many as 11 films and eight web series are in various stages of development. It all started with WandaVision launching Phase Four of the MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and of course Loki, widely regarded as Marvel’s best work in the episodic series format, have followed suit. The studio is heating up though, and here’s the pick of the lot that awaits you. Black Widow (Awaiting release in India)

We may have lost the famous Scarlett Johansson character in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but the long-delayed Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). It takes us back to the enigmatic life of Natasha Romanoff. Faced with new complications, Romanoff must come to terms with her past life and that means relationships from which she has escaped to become an Avenger. What if…? (Broadcast from August)

While she doesn’t play a role in the development of the current timeline, What if …? – Marvel Studios’ first animated series since becoming its own production company – is a much anticipated addition. The series will explore the possibilities of simulation, if the MCU’s major moments have played out differently. Jeffrey Wright will play the role of Watcher, who narrates this series of 10 episodes. Eternals (released November 5)

“Over the years, we’ve never interfered, until now,” says a voiceover of the new Eternals trailer. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the film introduces fans to an immortal alien race that has secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, and Brian Tyree Henry, and the first feelings are really good. Spider-Man: No Way Home (released December 17th)

With his mentor Tony Stark dead and his identity revealed in the last movie, what will Peter Parker / Spider-Man do? Spider-Man: No Way Home should answer that question. What we do know about the plot is that the film will feature villains from previous Spider-Man movies such as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. Moon Knight (Streaming from early 2022)

Imagine Batman but with dissociative identity disorder; it’s the simplest description of Moon Knight, a fan-favorite comic book character who will be making his MCU debut. With Oscar Isaac in the lead role and Umbrella Academy famous Jeremy Slater on board as the creator, expect the series to be action packed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Released July 8, 2022)

Black Panther was widely regarded for being an admirable representation of black culture, and for a moving reflection of real-life struggles. The tragic disappearance of Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role, left the plan for the sequel in shambles. However, Marvel went ahead, even with its promise that the character of Black Panther would not be recast. One wonders what is in store. What we do know is that Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the movie and our bet is for Shuri to take the reins. Les Merveilles (Released on November 11, 2022)

This sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) is a conglomeration of that movie and the events we’ve since noted in two series. We were introduced to Monica Rambeau as a child in the 2019 film, and later saw her become a Photon in WandaVision. Marvel is also planning a series later this year that will feature Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American who adores Captain Marvel. The Marvels will see the three women team up for the first time on the big screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/magazine/2021/aug/01/with-marvelseemingly-in-control-of-hollywoods-future-heres-whats-coming-our-way-from-its-brave-new-w-2337356.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos