Lowcountry Arts and Events | Calendar





EDITOR'S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both online and in person. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events Sunday Sculpture competition What: The 15th annual National Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition will be presented at North Charleston Riverfront Park. The exhibition features 13 pieces by established and emerging artists from 10 states. When: 8:00 a.m. every day until March 20 Where: North Charleston Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston Price: Free More information: bit.ly/3cHVu5B Paddle board What: James Island County Park will host a course aimed at improving skills and allowing participants to train in more difficult conditions. When: 10 a.m. on August 1 Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston Price: $ 30 More information: bit.ly/36Af6VH SC Latino Stories What: Public Works Art Center will present “Ecos: Art Urgente”, a multimedia exhibition in partnership with Palmetto Luna Arts, The Citadel Oral History Program, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and South Carolina Humanities. When: until September 10 Where: Center d’art des travaux publics, 135 West Richardson Avenue, Summerville Price: Free More information: 843-900-3225, bit.ly/37abDxg Golf cart sales What: Charleston Seafarers will celebrate its bicentennial with a golf cart raffle. The draw will take place during the annual “Taste of the World” fundraiser on November 12th. When: until November 12 Price: $ 20 virtual ticket More information: charlestonseafarers.org/golf-cart-raffle “Bone appetite” What: This cooking show-style video series will teach you how to create healthy, dog-friendly treats and meals, while providing information about foster dogs. Each episode will feature a guest speaker who has a connection to foster dogs in the Charleston community, and an appearance from a current or former foster dog. When: 1 p.m. August 1 Price: Free More information: ccpl.org/events/bone-appetite Magic show What: Carl Michael will present an immersive blend of magic and illusions. When: 7 p.m. on August 1 Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., North Charleston Price: $ 15 for children, $ 25 for adults More information: 843-637-4931, bit.ly/3j0tWdR Character drawing What: Redux will host a drawing class. Artists will work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums. Easels, chairs and drawing boards are provided. Artists must bring their own drawing and / or painting materials. All levels are welcome. When: 5 pm-7pm on Sunday Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 St. Philip St., Charleston Price: $ 15 for members, $ 20 for non-members More information: bit.ly/3kXZmUZ Tuesday Talking Book What: CCPL will be hosting a virtual story conference featuring local mascots Gamecocks, Tigers and Chanticleers. When: 6 p.m. on August 3 More information: bit.ly/3yc9z3R “National evening” What: The 38th Annual North Charleston National Night Out will feature a Community Stomp Out Crime Walk, hot dogs, refreshments, K-9 demonstrations, games, raffle and more. “National Night” is an annual event that promotes partnerships between the police and the community. When: 6 p.m. on August 3 Where: Felix Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston More information: northcharleston.org/event/national-night-out “Not fiction” What: CCPL’s “Not Fiction” book group will discuss “The Human Cosmos: Civilization and the Stars” by Jo Marchant on Zoom. When: 6:30 p.m. on August 3 Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston More info: 843-805-6930 (Main library), bit.ly/3fbizyF Wednesday Bird walks What: A hike through many distinct habitats to see and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. When: 8:30 am-11:30am Wednesdays and Saturdays Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel Price: $ 9 More information: cccrc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center Author’s Discussion What: The Charleston Library Society and Buxton Books will virtually host bestselling author Martin Walker to celebrate his latest novel, “The Coldest Case,” the latest release in his detective series, “Bruno, Chief of Police.” Register in advance. When: 12:30 p.m. on August 4 Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston Price: Free More information: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3j53Czv Visits for children What: The Charleston Museum Kids’ Tours focus on a different artifact each week and include a themed craft or activity. The theme for this week is Let’s Sketch. Explore the sketchbooks in the museum’s collection and create a homemade sketchbook. When: 3:30 p.m. on August 4 Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston Price: Free for members; free for non-members with admission ($ 5 for children, $ 10 for teenagers, $ 12 for adults) More information: bit.ly/2UoVqkM Thursday Spiritual Gullah What: The Plantation Singers will present an hour-long performance of Gullah spirituals and sea island music at a concert on First Thursday celebrating local history. When: 2:30 p.m. on August 5 Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., Charleston Price: $ 40 More info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/3zMuOto Gullah-Geechee Nation What: The Editorial Island Open Land Trust will host the Gullah-Geechee Nation for a libation ceremony, the opening of the Hutchinson House Walking Trail and a presentation by Queen Quet, Chief of the Gullah-Geechee Nation. The evening will feature speakers and vendors from Gullah, as well as a signing session by Greg Estevez. When: 6 p.m. August 5 Where: Hutchinson House, 7666 Point of Pines Road, Edisto Island Price: Free More info: 843-830-2269, bit.ly/3BSPjXg Friday “The culture that rice has built” What: Amanda McNulty, Clemson Extension Officer and ‘Making it Grow’ host on SCETV, will examine the cultural and economic significance of Carolina Gold rice throughout South Carolina’s history and its resurgence as a specialized culture in the state. When: 11:30 a.m. on August 6 Where: 40 East Bay Street, Charleston More info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/3j5s2ZH Morning walk What: Led by Charleston’s most experienced guides, these 2-hour walking tours of the Old and Historic Quarter provide the perfect setting for a stay in Charleston, detailing its remarkable history and architecture and some of the most important historical resources in the city. Register in advance. When: 9:30 am-11:15am (registration 9:15 am) August 6 Where: 108 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401-2216, USA, Charleston Price: $ 30 for adults, $ 10 for children 6 to 12 years old More info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/3j1qRu7 Saturday Motown Throwdown What: Soul band Motown Throwdown will be performing at Charleston Music Hall. When: 9 p.m. August 7 Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John Street, Charleston Price: $ 18 ticket in advance, $ 20 day of the show More information: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/3BWhJQc

