Did you know Niki Aneja left Bollywood because of her resemblance to Madhuri Dixit





By Lokmat English office | Posted: Aug 1, 2021 9:30 AM Next In 1994, when actress Niki Aneja Walia made her debut alongside Anil Kapoor in Mr. Azaad, she had no idea she would become a TV sensation in the times to come. On the small screen, actor Niki Aneja Walia is a name to be reckoned with. Niki, who has been on iconic TV shows such as Baat Ban Jaye, Andaz, Sea Hawks, and Gharwaali Uparwaali. Nikki’s dream was to become a pilot. She also gave a 72 hour test for this. However, when her father refused to pay for it, Nikki gave up on her dream of becoming a pilot. After that, with the advice of her brother, she made her first wallet. After that, Nikki’s fortunes seemed to change. Seeing her portfolio, she began to receive various promotional offers. Her first gain was Rs 8,000. Nikki developed a particular interest in modeling. However, Nikki returned to her father, abandoning her desire to pursue a career there. At the request of her father, she was allowed to work in the cinema. His work in the first film ‘Mr. Azad ‘was also appreciated. However, she also got the stamp that she was a duplicate of Madhuri. After the first film, Nikki received a lot of offers. But an incident in her life made her tremble. Her father died suddenly and she refused to work in the cinema. She returned the money she had taken for the films. Due to her father’s untimely demise, Nikki was so devastated that she quit the industry. In 2015, the actress made her comeback by trying out the role of Pankaj Kapur’s wife in the film Shaandaar, starring Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. She followed with the TV show Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, with Sanjay Kapoor. Niki has taken a foray into the digital space with the Zee5 web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Tuesdays and Fridays.

