New Mexico House Democrats Name Acting Majority Leader | Local News
House Whip Doreen Gallegos will serve as interim House Majority Leader until other Democrats hold elections in the coming weeks to take the legislative leadership post, the Democratic House of Commons Caucus said on Saturday. New Mexico.
The move was prompted by Sheryl Williams Stapleton’s resignation on Friday as part of a criminal investigation.
Whoever is elected majority leader in the House will be the second-highest Democrat after the Speaker of the House.
We are fortunate to have a number of highly skilled and knowledgeable members who would make great leadership additions, House Speaker Brian Egolf said in a statement. Given the serious responsibilities of this position, we want to ensure that potential candidates and caucus members have sufficient time before a careful selection is made.
Gallegos has been in the House since 2013 and has been the Majority Whip, the third caucus member, since 2016. She lives in Las Cruces, where she runs a program for foster children.
I am honored and ready to take on the role of Acting Majority Prosecutor and ensure that the Majority Office continues to serve all of our constituents in a transparent manner, said Gallegos.
For years, Williams Stapleton was one of the most powerful members of the Legislative Assembly. His resignation sent shockwaves through the party.
The state attorney general’s office has launched a criminal investigation into whether Williams Stapleton was involved in an elaborate scheme involving money laundering, illegal bribes and other alleged crimes. Earlier in the week, investigators searched his office and home in Albuquerque.
Given the very difficult circumstances we have found ourselves in, I am proud of my fellow Democrats in the House and confident in the clear path we have mapped out for the future of the House Majority Leader position, said D. Wonda Johnson, a Democrat from Church Rock who is chair of the House majority caucus.
