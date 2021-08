Theaters Project Hollywood Titles To Lure Audiences As Delhi Unlocks

There was nervous excitement among the staff at PVR Premiere, Select City Walk – one of the most popular cinema multiplexes in the Delhi NCR area – as they prepared to welcome customers to the theater after a hiatus in nearly three months due to Covid -19, but at 50 percent capacity, as directed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). On Friday afternoon, the usually crowded movie theater looked deserted as a few moviegoers entered. A contactless admission system including a QR-code ticket scan greeted them. With a sophisticated temperature scanner and a spray hand sanitizer dispenser, PVR Premiere took all measures to convey the message that moviegoers are safe and that they should be comfortable returning to the movies. Frequent travelers said all staff at PVR outlets were vaccinated. The nearly 400-seat hall, with alternate seating, had around 12 people seated, waiting to watch Mortal Kombat, a martial arts fantasy film based on the eponymous video game. The film was released worldwide in April. Normally, these Hollywood movies, with a lot of action and thrill, usually have sold out rooms. But as you can see there are only 10-12 people. Hopefully, once we find out we’re open for business, moviegoers will come back, said a PVR employee. This week, PVR is screening a bunch of Hollywood headlines, including Kong Vs. Godzilla, The Mauritanian, The Father and War With Grandpa. All of these were released last year and some are also available on OTT platforms in India. The only Hindi offering was Mumbai Saga, with John Abraham. The film was released in India in March. Mortal Kombat, a film rich in special effects and thrills, can be best enjoyed with surround sound and the larger-than-life screen of a movie theater. I had played the video game. I wasn’t too sure about the movie. But since there was nothing else to see, it was better than nothing, says Ramit, who came to see the film with his friend Saqib. The only family in the theaters were the Singh, a family of four. We watched movies very frequently, especially since we live nearby. But that all stopped last year, and even when the theaters opened last year, we were a little hesitant. Now with the vaccinations, etc. in place, we decided to come back, said Karanbir Singh, who had brought his four-year-old daughter, wife and mother to watch the film. I’m not too happy with the movie. Hopefully some good movies will be released soon. Theater staff revealed that there were no takers for the morning show. Usually, for such titles, even weekend morning shows are reserved. But on a Friday afternoon the theater was nearly empty, a theater usher said. Things are not back to normal yet. Everything is affected. Look, even the snack stand is empty. People don’t even eat popcorn in a room, he adds. The cinema is expected to screen other pre-released titles until a new Hindi film is ready to be released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/theatres-screen-hollywood-titles-to-lure-audiences-back-as-delhi-unlocks-7433085/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos