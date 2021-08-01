Medeiros impression on youth football big | Information, Sports activities, Jobs

People Who Made a Distinction: Sports Activity Version is a special collection that recognizes those in the Maui County Sports Activity District that have had significant impact. The tales will air periodically this summer on The Maui Information.

When he talks about the development and improvement of youth football in Maui, coach Tony Medeiros always involves thoughts.

After more than 40 years of dedication to the game as one of the many early players of the Maui Interscholastic League and later varsity coach at Maui Excessive College, Membership Coach, Referee and Event Administrator with no plans for s ‘quickly stop, Medeiros made a big impression on the football district.

Coach Tony has always been dedicated to our athletic program. He has been a supporting element in all respects at Maui Excessive College celebrations, fundraisers, faculty registrations and sporting events, Maui athletic director Michael Ban said last Friday. Coach Tony has always been someone you can count on to help and support the children.

Medeiros, who throughout his tenure as head coach of the Sabers’ women’s football team was MIL coach of the year 10 and led the team to 12 MIL titles, is a hardworking employee and a beneficent person, Prohibition added.

It has an incredible impression inside our Saber fireplace.

Darlene Bangasan, whose two daughters had been coached by Medeiros, mentioned in his nomination letter Individuals Who Made a Distinction: Sports Activities Version that he impressed many young players and that he dedicated his life to the The children of Maui were a soccer coach (and) a mentor, and became lifelong friends and homes for many of these children, teens, and seniors.

What makes Medeiros come back year after year is the sports district and the households concerned, as well as the players who have done the training and video games are enjoyable and the training is worth it.

In fact, they recognize you as a coach and what you do for them, and recognize teaching for them because without them you don’t have a great team, Medeiros mentioned last week. Above all that, they motivate me so much to continue teaching, because of the players, and naturally I really love the sport.

He was around 12 when organized football first arrived on the island, seeing with his own eyes the start of the Maui Youth Soccer Group.

Despite being a baseball player, Medeiros remembers being immediately intrigued by the sport. Training with his very first youth team had taken place in the Makawao polo zone below David Melrose.

Various youth and high school coaches, such as Invoice King and Alec McBarnet, marked Medeiros’ life and taught him simple methods to play laboriously, enjoy the recreation, and naturally, play honestly, he mentioned.

Wow, I just liked football, Medeiros added. They had been such constructive ways of taking a stand. They had been aggressive and had such a passion for the sport that I ended up getting that from these guys, from these coaches.

High school football leagues eventually reached Maui throughout Medeiros’ sophomore year for the 1978-79 season. The Sabers’ first scrum took place at Struggle Memorial Stadium against defending State Champion Leilehua, but Maui’s uniforms hadn’t yet arrived before their game, so they were wearing saggy soccer jerseys, a- he said with amusement.

They lost 10-0 and did not win a game that season, but tied with St. Anthony.

It was so humiliating and we knew we had a long way to go, said Medeiros, who added that the Maui Excessive program got even stronger next year and has kept the momentum going ever since.

Medeiros started his teaching profession as an assistant boys coach at MYSO for 8-10 year olds before starting his main membership groups. Throughout this period, an increasing number of female players began to join the high school league or register for membership sports activities.

The 1981 graduate then took over the varsity women’s team at Excessive Maui soon after graduating.

Raymond Cabebe, Sabers assistant coach for 12 years, mentioned that Medeiros makes an ideal impression on women’s sport by teaching and expanding alternatives to participation, such as the launch of the No Ka Oi football event 14 years ago as part of the Hawaii Youth Football Affiliation.

Medeiros has also been seen cleaning and maintaining parks and public fields over the years in Makawao and Kula to provide a safe environment for young people to play.

For football in general in Maui he is very influential, he has probably been involved in every football league that has happened, Cabebe mentioned. I was pretty much in awe of him because of his expertise he has been teaching for so long so I was just about the employees trying to learn from him and most of all what I got from him is that you want to regularly put the participant first.

Medeiros, who treats his teams like family, still has the game signed when the Maui women’s soccer team played in the 1984 state championship against Punahou. The Sabers fell quickly 1-0 with seconds remaining on the clock in extra double time in what was the first time a Neighbor Island football crew had performed in the State event.

It was pretty unimaginable, that’s something I’m pretty happy with, mentioned Medeiros. Over the years I have seen so many players come and go in their lifetime and now their youngsters appreciate that they are generally coaches. I am so happy with a lot of them.

Another memory he holds dear is when he coached members of the American Youth Soccer Group and took the Makawao Ikaika Strikers girls to compete in the United States Cup in Minnesota, they received the division of members in 1991.

Most recently in 2017, Maui Excessive presented Medeiros with the Maui Dwelling Legacy Award for 35 years of service in its athletic program. While not the best coach, he mentioned that he plans to help the Sabers in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

He made a big impression on every high school and age group here on Maui, Prohibition mentioned. Coach Tony made a constructive impression and created many alternatives for our young female athletes to be successful in life. This is his Saber heritage.

