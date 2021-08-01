If Milkha Singh is played by a person from the Northeast, how would people feel?

Bollywood has been rather ruthless when it comes to recognizing talent and it has taken years for Hindi cinema to finally give credit to actors who truly deserve it. It may take many more years to make some fines and start picking actors purely on the basis of their talent.

Actors like Adil Hussain who have been in the industry deserve much more credit for his talent as he is an actor who brings calm to Bollywood masala films through his characters. It belongs to Assam and proves that all the enemies who despised the Northeast were wrong in making great movies.

A versatile actor, Hussain is clearly a gem of the film industry not only for his contribution to regional cinema, but also for his work in international companies. He has been part of acclaimed independent films like Withered and angry Indian goddesses, Umrika And the list continues.

I had the chance to speak to Adil Hussain about his trip and we also discussed how Bollywood failed to help protect the plight of the people of the Northeast.

Here are excerpts from my interview:

Adil sir, you are an actor who is not bound by any language barrier. You’ve made Hindi movies, Assamese movies, even Bengali movies, and much more. How do you see your background?

I would say I’m one of the luckiest actors on this planet who has been offered so many roles and luckily by nature’s conception I have a very pan-Indian face. When I travel to Tamil Nadu people think I am Tamil, when I am in Assam of course I am Assamese, when I am in Bengal they think I am Bengali and when I am in Bihar they think that I belong to their land and I am a Bihari. When I am in Kerala, people start talking to me in Malayalam. I think it’s a gift from the universe. I also have a gift for learning languages ​​and I would have liked to know more. I am not very good at the southern language because it belongs to a completely different branch of linguistics. I can speak four languages ​​easily. I can probably do a decent job with a British, Scottish and American accent. I’m very lucky to continue acting and to be recognized as a reliable actor and the directors think they can give me such diverse roles. And this credibility was taught to me by my teacher. I put my heart and soul into my characters and my hard work is probably paying off.

In one of your interviews you said that people thought that you were not a trustworthy actor and that Bollywood had to fit you in and somehow even I feel like your talent didn’t not really recognized here and that you are given very stereotypical roles. What do you think?

It’s difficult because Bollywood has a different style of storytelling that I’m not particularly interested in. I am chosen for films like Good news and The lower end of the bell. English French is not a typical movie because it was not a Masala movie. I feel like Bollywood is producing more masala movies, but that’s slowly changing now. This is why you now see actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi or Rajkummar Rao. They are all doing well in the industry now. There is also a happy medium. You have actors like Ayushmann Khurrana doing well. Those in charge of this market need to be a little more imaginative about this. Thanks to OTT platforms, actors like us who aren’t interested in that kind of masala story are getting a lot of roles, which is great. Bollywood can surely do better (laughs).

While I was surfing Netflix I had the chance to watch your movie What will people say in the Hidden Gems category. After seeing your character in the movie, I got scared because if I had a father like you, I probably would have run away like your daughter in the movie. How do you see your character in the 2017 film?

It’s a Norwegian film. It’s a true story from the director. I can understand the father as he comes from an overprotective space. It is normal to be beaten by parents and even I have been beaten. It’s not normal now, but I was fine then. When I look at him I see a father who is almost cruel but who had love for his daughter and you see the transition happening in him at the end. If this transition hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t have played the part because there should be some way of redemption. I think this is an important film in my career. It was also a candidacy for the Oscars of Norway in 2018. It’s a big role to play without any judgment.

You said in one of your interviews that you were previously very insecure about your appearance and in the same interview you also said Why don’t dark skinned people play the lead roles? Bollywood has despised a certain color or race over the years. Cut to 2021, things have improved slightly. Of course, it will take many more years to overcome the fair skin bias. What do you think?

There have been many biases in this regard. Bollywood also comes from a society that has many taboos. Each society has its own prejudices against people of a certain race, color or poor economic background. Women have faced many prejudices across the world and certainly in India. I have always been asked about Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom and I tell them that I like her very much and that she is an accomplished actress, but Bollywood lost an opportunity to present a face from the North East. and present it to the public.

In fact, the kind of treatment given to the inhabitants of the northeast is terrible, as they were seen as Chinese in Hindi movies. I think only a few filmmakers take on this responsibility. To expand on what I’m trying to say here, I would like to give an example: imagine, if Milkha Singh is played by a person from the northeast, how would people think about it then why a actor from the northeast didn’t it was not chosen for Mary Kom. I think Bollywood can redeem itself by launching someone from the northeast. They need to be aware of political segregation and the neglected part of the country.

So I graduated from the University of Delhi, where people use racial slurs to address people in the North East, and unfortunately that hasn’t changed much. What do you have to say to such people?

It is a social responsibility of people in powerful positions, not just political ones. I think filmmakers have the power. As I said earlier, they need to instill it in their stories. Politicians should also find ways to tell people that we are truly part of the country so that we are introduced to the dominant part of the country. I don’t think the education system we have is wisdom driven either. People use education as a business of making money. We need to tell children that we need to learn to include people, not to exclude them.

Hoping that Hussain continues to make a mix of commercial cinema and movies that matter for a long time. What do you have to say about the prejudices of Bollywood? Let us know in the comments below.