Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood’s youngest stars and dominates hearts with her screen presence and social media posts. Having blazed a trail in the film industry with the 2019 film Student of year 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday has accumulated a large number of fans and is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars among the new generation.

Ananya Panday is now on the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan. The actress looks great in a hand-knitted Berry bikini and berry infiloop pants from designers Shivan and Narresh. She completed her look with delicate jewelry, smoky eyes and subtle makeup.

Ananya Panday shines in an all brown look for the cover of Cosmopolitan

Sharing the cover, Ananya wrote, “Sugar and spice and everything is nice”.

Meanwhile, on the work side, Ananya Panday is currently working on Shakun Batra’s untitled upcoming untitled Shakun Batra in which she will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

