It’s my responsibility as an actor to get out of casting stereotypes: Amit Sial

Actor Amit Sial says his back-to-back successes in the digital space have motivated him to break free from casting stereotypes and push himself to choose newer, more courageous characters. Sial’s meteoric rise in the Indian entertainment industry has paralleled the rise and eventual success of streaming platforms in the country. Although he started his film career in the mid-2000s, the actor only found national stardom after appearing on popular shows like Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Inside Edge’. (2017), “Mirzapur” (2018), Netflix crime drama “Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega” and its latest Sony LIV series “Maharani”.

In an interview with PTI, Sial said, while the success is hard-earned, he doesn’t want to revel in his glory. I learned not to get too excited or get carried away. I don’t want to dwell on past glories and overdo it. At the moment, I feel ready to carry projects on my own shoulders. ” I am looking forward to leading projects. When things are going well you have to push yourself to get what you want. ” Even though the industry was always aware of their work in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 films like ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ and ” Kanu Behl’s acclaimed Titli ” (2014), the 46-year-old actor said that success on the over-the-top (OTT) platform ultimately made him a mainstream name. Before my stint with the OTT, much of my work was noticed by the industry. But what changed is that now I’m in the popular zone. A lot of important people didn’t know about me, but now I’m right in front of them. It could happen because I put my head down and worked continuously. ” With attention, Sial is aware that now is the right time to shake things up. While nearly all of his hits boil down to the intense parts – from playing a powerful local politician in ” Jamtara ” to a cop in ” Mirzapur ” – the actor thinks he needs to ‘get out’ of. throw out stereotypes.

“ I try to get out of the intense projects that I have led, by choosing lighter subjects by hand. I’m looking for comedies because people tell me that I have a good sense of humor and that I would like to apply it in a project. ” But to get to the lighter parts, Sial must first pick up on it. the challenge of finding people who are willing to experiment with him and offer him something outside of his comfort zone. ”It’s inevitable. There are so many savings to be made to create something and show it on the screen. I understand the fear and insecurity of people to trust what has been proven. But it is my responsibility to get out of it, ”he said. Sial’s pursuit of good work is rooted in his long struggle to enter the film industry. Born and raised in Kanpur, Sial remembers developing a fascination with the theater in his school years. When he moved to Delhi in the mid-90s for graduate studies, he became actively involved in the city’s theatrical circuit.

But the lack of financial stability in the action – especially for a foreigner trying to find a place – has become a source of concern for his family. Sial “complied with their fears” and moved to Melbourne, Australia for a postgraduate degree in international business. He stayed in the country for four and a half years, where he also started working in a bank. But the 2001 recession cut short its passage to Down Under. At that point, I had started to get bored living there. Everything has been streamlined. I missed the chaos of my country. So I went back to Kanpur. ” While briefly trying to work with his father, who worked in the leather business, he again moved to Delhi as director of franchise development for a daycare company. .

He eventually moved to Mumbai in 2007 after actor Randeep Hooda, whom he had met in Australia and with whom he had formed a deep bond, called him for an acting opportunity. Hooda was studying at Ballart, two hours from Melbourne where Sial was based when they first met through mutual friends. Randeep was cast for a movie and asked me to audition for other roles. This movie didn’t take off for me. I returned to Delhi but realized that my heart was not there. I packed my bags and moved to Mumbai for good in 2007. I have been here ever since. Work hard, non-stop. ” The actor will next be seen in the third season of ” Inside Edge ”, the ZEE5 film ” Aafat-e-Ishq ” and the web series ” Inspector Avinash ”, co- with Hooda.

