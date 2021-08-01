Tributes to Jay Pickett, general hospital actor, after his death

Soap star Jay Pickett has been described as a “great person” who passed away “like a real cowboy” after his death while filming a new movie in Idaho.

Friends and colleagues confirmed the death of the 60-year-old on Friday. Pickett was known for his roles in Days of our lives, General hospital, and Port Charles, among others, with more than 50 actor credits to his credit.

Pickett’s acting career took off in the late 1980s and among his long list of acting credits were Jake and the Fatman, Matlock, The mentalist, NCIS: Los Angeles, Dexter, and Rosewood.

His cause of death is not yet known. News week has contacted their representatives for comment.

Actor Jim Heffel posted a tribute to Pickett on Facebook, sharing recent photos of the late actor on the set of Valley of treasures, a film written and produced by Pickett.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel wrote. Jay Pickett decided to go to the skies. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rop an ox in the movie Valley of treasures in Idaho. “

“The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also a co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the partner of the wind.”

Stuntman Ardeshir Radepour also posted a tribute on his Facebook page. “I am so heartbroken to learn so suddenly of the untimely passing of a great human being and friend,” Radepour said.

“Jay, you will always be with us and we will always be with you. Thank you partner for your friendship and mentoring. What an honor to work with you and to call you a friend. Rest in peace brother.”

Friend Michal Feifer wrote: “My great friend, business partner, favorite actor, big brother, real cowboy and so much more Jay Pickett went to Heaven yesterday.” SoapHub reported.

“Not only was Jay in 15 of my movies, but I did my best movie with Jay ten years ago. We co-produced and co-wrote Sources of soda and made cinematic magic in his home state of Idaho. While Jay may not be on earth, Sources of soda will always be with us, luckily. I will miss you and love you. See you soon, cowboy! “

Michael Dietz, co-star of Pickett in Port Charles, said: “My biggest friend unfortunately left this world. We met when we were chosen as brothers on Port Charles many years ago. He played my big brother on TV, but it translated into real life and an incredible friendship that was one of a kind. “

“He was an amazing husband, father, friend and godfather to my daughter. Everyone who knew him loved him. I love you Jay. Keep smiling my friend. All my love to his family who really is become our family too. will be missed forever. until I see you again … “

Pickett was born in Spokane, Washington, and raised in Caldwell, Idaho before moving to California to study fine arts at the University of California, Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife Elena Marie Bates, whom he married in 1985, and their three children.