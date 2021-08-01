Entertainment
Photography, jewelry presented by Port Ludlow Art League
PORT LUDLOW – The Port Ludlow Art League Artist of the Month is Diane Walker and her Jeweler of the Month is Mara Mauch.
Both artists are featured throughout August with exhibitions at the Sound Community Bank at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive in Port Ludlow and at the Port Ludlow Art League Gallery next door, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and online at www.portludlowart.org.
Before starting to create abstract paintings, Walker was a professional photographer whose award-winning work has been featured in books, magazines and galleries across the country. Now her photography is an integral part of her ongoing contemplative practice, organizers said.
She started posting her photos and poems in 2007 and continues to post daily on Facebook and Contemplative Photography.com.
Best known for her boat photos, she now focuses on local flora and fauna and seaside scenes, but also includes images from India and Nepal. Her photos are complemented by brief messages summarizing her contemplative response to the image.
Mauch has been working with glass for over 30 years. She said she finds her work with molten glass exhilarating because it combines the scientific properties of glass with her artistic imagination, according to a press release.
Using a furnace, Mauch fuses several layers of glass with or without dichroic (metallic coatings) or gold or silver inclusions to create cabochons that are used in necklaces, bracelets and buckles. ears.
After adding several layers of glass and incorporating precious metals or other materials, she shapes the pieces by hand and then re-fires them.
In addition to the Port Ludlow exhibition, she will showcase her work at the Bainbridge Island Studio Tour from August 13-15. For more information, see www.bistudiotour.com.
To purchase any of the artist’s works, send an email [email protected] to make a sales appointment or go to the gallery.
After a long hiatus, the Port Ludlow Bay Club will once again host group art exhibitions sponsored by the Port Ludlow Art League. The theme of this group art show will be Feathered Friends.
Members of the Arts League have created works of art using birds as symbols of freedom, hope and peace, as well as for flight, song, youth care, hunting, and as animal life. company.
The art exhibit can be viewed in person at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place, in August and September.
For more information on art exhibits at the Bay Club, contact Alan Ahtow at [email protected]
Scholarships
The Port Ludlow Art League offers scholarships to graduating Jefferson County High School and students continuing or returning to community colleges, universities, vocational and technical institutes.
League members consider students interested in art and other creative fields of study. To raise scholarship funds, League members created 6-inch by 6-inch original art plaques for sale to the public, raffled off two original abstract art paintings, and held a sale. of art supplies.
This year’s award went to Nessa Seebergoss, a graduate of Port Townsend high school planning to attend the DigiPen Institute of Technology.
Additionally, Kent and Wendy Chesney offered a second scholarship to a senior graduate who plans to pursue a degree in art or arts education in honor of their daughter, Kristen Elizabeth Chesney.
The Chesneys have asked the Port Ludlow Art League to identify and recommend one of the scholarship applicants to receive this award.
The Kristen Elizabeth Chesney Fellowship has been awarded to Audrey Drake, a graduate of Port Townsend High School planning to study visual arts at the University of Washington.
For more information, see www.port ludlowart.org.
