Assam actor Urmila Mahanta to share screen with Manoj Bajpayee





Guwahati: Assamese actor Urmila Mahanta will share the screen with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee in his new film,Dial 100, directed by Rensil DSilva. A Wed5 Original film premiering on the platform starting August 6, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead. Urmila spoke in a Twitter post sharing the animated poster for the film, So Happy To Be A Part Of This Awesome Project! Thanks @RensilDSilva Sir @BajpayeeManoj @neena_gupta #SakshiTanwar @sonypicturesin @sonypicsfilmsin @siddharthpmalhotra @vivekkrishnani @alchemyfilmsprivatelimited @ zee5 @ ZEE5MENA @ ZEEap5_EURalhotra01 Presented by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films, the film is described as a one-night thriller thriller at a Mumbai police call center when an emergency call changes everyone’s life. Mahanta, who plays a policeman in the control room who receives the mysterious call, also shared the trailer for the film on Twitter. Talk toEstMojoAbout her experience working in the film alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila said: “The experience was great and the film gave me the opportunity to learn from one of the best actors of our time , namely Manoj Bajpayee. She considers Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee to be some of Bollywood’s best acting talents and inspiration. Nawazuddin knows how to deal with and approach different characters, and I had the good fortune to work with him earlier. Urmila Mahanta starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2015 filmManjhi-man of the mountain. and now Manoj Bajpayee’s dedication, his continued experiences with himself in every shot, and his helpful approach to his co-actors inspired me even more, the actress added. However, she regrets not having had the chance to meet the late actor Irrfan Khan. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Urmila Mahanta is originally from Sonapur in Assam and has also worked in plays, films, TV series and short films in several languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. She was last seen in R. BalkisPad man. Some of his upcoming projects include Munna AhmedsXubala, Prasant SaikiasGuwahati Newspapers, Manjuri BorkotokysThrough the rice paddyamong others. I can’t say more about Dial 100 and my character at the moment as it’s a thriller, but I did my best and hope people enjoy it, said Urmila. Related

