HBO Max’s Green Lantern may have found Sinestro in actor Tobias Menzies





HBO Max would have found its villain for the next one The Green Lantern series, like Foreigner and The iron Throne Star Tobias Menzies begins talks to play Sinestro. While nothing is confirmed yet, reports indicate that DC’s complex supervillain will play a major role in the series, with Menzies being well-equipped to do justice to the iconic Lantern on screen. English actor in theater, television and cinema, Tobias Menzies has accumulated several top titles on his resume. Best known for playing Frank and Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall in STARZ’s Foreigner, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination, Menzies has also starred in characters like The iron Throne, Black mirror, Star Wars: Rebels, The night manager, and played Prince Philip in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix The crown, which earned him another Golden Globe Award nomination. RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Finds A New ‘Dark’ Way To Hit Green Lantern While Chatting About His Wife On the big screen, the actor is recognized for roles like Casino Royale, Underworld: Bloody Wars, Black Sea, and 2016 Nail. With such a variety of titles and genres under his belt, Menzies has played a plethora of different heroes and villains, and clearly has what it takes to bring Sinestro’s complicated nature and confrontational character to HBO Max. Along with the revelation that Menzies is in talks for the role, a character description of Sinestro has also been reported, which describes him as a “warrior monk” and the “tallest of all Green Lanterns.” Sinestro “serves as the strategic commander for the Corps with all the other Lanterns following his orders without asking questions.” Sinestro is also described as “the personification of grace under pressure” with unmatched determination and wisdom, but “a dark fate belies his otherwise Zen demeanor.” This description suggests that Sinestro will start on The Green Lantern series like he does in the comics. Beginning in 1961 and created by John Broome and Gil Kane, Sinestro starts off as a loyal lantern who begins to question the motives of his leaders and wonders if there is a better way to wield the power he deems necessary. This quest for power leads Sinestro down a dark path, with the character changing his green power ring to a yellow, corrupting himself and eventually turning against the Green Lanterns. Although he spent a lot of time as Hal Jordan’s nemesis, in recent years Sinestro has become more of an antihero, which could quite easily be adapted for the HBO Max series. the The Green Lantern The series will span decades, featuring three stories from three different time periods. The series will explore the Lanterns’ activities in the 1940s, 1980s and today, introducing a wider audience to DC characters they had never seen before, and showcasing the beginnings of several well-known comic book staples. loved. The Green Lantern reinvents classic DC ownership through a story spanning decades and galaxies, starting on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine) and 1984, starring the arrogant alpha male Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Finally, the series will feature the new Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz green lanterns in a modern setting. Executive Produced by Geoff Johns and Written by Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith, HBO Max’s The Green Lantern has yet to receive a premiere date. It comes to us from The Illuminerdi. Topics: Green Lantern, HBO Max

