Kumkum actor Bhagya Zeeshan Khan who got a confirmed bathrobe for the OTT?





Zeeshan Khan has been in the news for some time now. Whether it’s taking a bathrobe ride at Goa airport or surprising Kartik Aaryan in panda attire, the young actor occasionally turns heads with his offbeat actions. If the reports are to be believed, Khan is confirmed for the release of Karan Johars Bigg Boss 15 OTT. Yes that is correct. Are you ready for some kick-as * content around the house? Well, we are. According to ETimes, Zeeshan Khan has been confirmed for the release of Bigg Boss 15 OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Although when the post got in touch with the Kumkum Bhagya actor, he declined to comment on the same by not returning. However, besides Zeeshan Khan, the confirmed candidates for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 (Karan Johar to host the OTT phase) are singer Neha Bhasin and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Meanwhile, in June, the Kumkum Bhagya actor performed a bathrobe stunt with Air India at Goa Airport. Sharing the video on YouTube, he titled it They Almost Stopped Me From Boarding The Ft. KKB Cast & Crew Flight. Zeeshan Khan can be seen talking to a girl in the video and telling her about his plan to break a Guinness World Record and travel in a bathrobe. The Kumkum Bhagya actor is surrounded by Air India authorities and they did not allow him to fly in the same way. Zeeshan Khan can be seen saying, Air India staff is a disappointment, in the video. And speaking about this whole incident with Hindustan Times, the Kumkum Bhagya actor said: Well, I think we have a life and we should make the most of it. Who decides that it is inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public. If I’m comfortable then what’s the problem? And I believe in doing what I want. For me there is only one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the standards and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly. Are you excited to see Kumkum Bhagya actor in Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: Hina Khan reveals injury while learning to ride a bike for lines Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

