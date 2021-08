Famous Actors from Tennessee | ClarksvilleNow.com

OMDb Famous Actors from Tennessee Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From movie stars and major musicians to professional ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there is no shortage of evidence on the quality of life. They post photos of themselves with other close-ups at rooftop bars, exclusive clubs, backstage parties, and restaurants where ordinary people can’t make reservations. But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big pennies of stardom from obscure beginnings in small towns or mainstream towns across the country. Stacker compiled a list of actors born in Tennessee from IMDbs most popular list. For each actor we have included a movie poster image from a movie they are known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Read on to see which favorite actors are from your home country. OMDb Benjamin Flores Jr. – Born: Memphis (07/23/2002)



– Famous for:

— Dariush in “Rim of the World” (2019)

— Atticus in “Happy Feet Two” (2011)

— Morris the Kid in “Ride Along” (2014) OMDb Morgan freeman – Birth: Memphis (6/1/1937)



– Famous for:

— Somerset in “Se7en” (1995)

— Nelson Mandela in “Invictus” (2009)

— Hoke Colburn in “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989) OMDb DJ Qualls – Birth: Nashville (6/10/1978)



– Famous for:

— Rat in “Le Noyau” (2003)

— Shelby in “Hustle & Flow” (2005)

— Kyle in “Road Trip” (2000) OMDb Chris Parnell – Born: Memphis (2/5/1967)



– Famous for:

— Garth Holliday in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004)

— Theo in “Walk Hard: the Dewey Cox Story” (2007)

— Mr. Gordon in “21 Jump Street” (2012) OMDb Mount Anson – Born: White Bluff (02/25/1973)



– Famous for:

— Ben in “Carrefour” (2002)

— Alex Rosen in “Safe” (2012)

— Cullen Bohannon in “Hell on Wheels” (2011-2016) OMDb Brad Renfro – Birth: Knoxville (07/25/1982)

– Died: 07/25/1982



– Famous for:

— Todd Bowden in “Apt Student” (1998)

— Young Michael in “Sleepers” (1996)

— Mark Sway in “The Client” (1994) OMDb George hamilton – Birth: Memphis (8/12/1939)



– Famous for:

— Don Diego Vega / Bunny Wigglesworth in “Zorro: The Gay Blade” (1981)

— Count Dracula in “Love at first bite” (1979)

— BJ Harrison in “The Godfather: Part III” (1990) OMDb Steven williams – Born: Memphis (1/7/1949)



– Famous for:

— Creighton Duke in “Jason Goes to Hell: the Final Friday” (1993)

— Trooper Mount in “The Blues Brothers” (1980)

— Leroy Hanlon in “It” (2017) OMDb Andrew Stevens – Born: Memphis (6/10/1955)



– Famous for:

— Producer in “The Boondock Saints” (1999)

— Producer in “3000 Miles to Graceland” (2001)

— Producer in “The Whole Nine Yards” (2000) OMDb Luc Benward – Born: Franklin (5/12/1995)



– Famous for:

— Bo in “Dumplin ‘” (2018)

— Billy in “How to Eat Fried Worms” (2006)

— 14 years old Alan in “Dear John” (2010) OMDb Bill McKinney – Birth: Chattanooga (12/9/1931)



– Famous for:

— The Man of the Mountain in “Délivrance” (1972)

— Kern in “First Blood” (1982)

— Engineer in “Back to the Future Part III” (1990) OMDb Ben browder – Born: Memphis (12/11/1962)



– Famous for:

— John Crichton / Dominar Rygel XVI / Future Crichton / Officer Aeryn Sun / Past Crichton in “Farscape” (1999-2003)

— John Crichton in “Farscape: the Peacekeeper Wars” (2004)

— Lieutenant-Colonel Cameron Mitchell in “Stargate SG-1” (2005-2007)

