WHOOPS! These Bollywood movie characters are NOT to be encouraged in real life





MUMBAI: Bollywood films have many fans. The romantic scenes, the fight scenes, the songs add a lot of drama to the storylines. However, it can certainly be said that not all movies that hit theaters are perfect. In fact, many popular Bollywood romances are toxic and perpetuate unhealthy relationships. Here is a list of the worst Bollywood movies that have romanticized characters and relationships, which shouldn't be encouraged in real life. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Looks like Anjali didn't exist to Rahul when she wore comfy tracksuits and played sports, but the second she got a makeover and wore sarees – he was in love. Does that mean he won't like her if she wears "unflattering" pajamas around the house? Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bunny was a selfish man who only cared about himself. Moreover, he acts as if he "owns" Naina in front of Vikram, when in reality he has not contacted her in years. When it comes to confessing, he makes a big deal out of giving her his life. Not to mention the fact that he only realizes that he loves her once he's afraid that she will move away from him. Aashiqui 2: Aditya Roys character in this movie was messed up. Rahul loved Aarohi but only when it was practical, as soon as the spotlight shifted from him to her, he started to sabotage their lives. This relationship probably shouldn't have lasted that long. Kabir Singh: Besides being an absolutely shitty person, Kabir treated Preeti like his property and even said when they first met that she was his. Preeti obviously had nothing to say about it because that was his whole character. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Badri stalks Vaidehi until she gives in was not love. Creating a scene when she goes to Singapore is not love. The Lord does not die for me Jodi: The hero lied to the heroine to make her fall in love with him. But did she get mad at her for falling in love with the fake version of him and not the real one? What is your opinion on the same? Tell us in the comment section. Keep reading this space for more updates.

