EXCLUSIVE | Friendship Day Special | Meet Badarva Varun Dhawan’s Best Friend, Kavish Majumdar: I Make Lifelong Friends, No Need | Bollywood

He calls Varun badarva, and few people know the bond they share. Kavish Majumdar and Varun Dhawan have been friends for over two decades now. Dhawan raved about Majumdar, calling him the funniest person in the room, so much so that he wanted to put on a show on him. But the latter becomes shy and says it’s VD’s greatness that he’s saying all this.

On Friendship Day today, we chat with the two in an exclusive conversation:

When did you two first meet? What is the first memory you have of each other?

Varun: Meeting Kavish is a story in itself. He had performed a piece called Little Boy Blue which was presented at the Prithvi Theater in Mumbai. I had gone to see him with a friend. We were both 12 at the time, and I loved the play, and I was like, This guy is damn good. We never met or talked at that time, but ended up meeting at HR College in 2003. Since then we’ve been friends.

Kavish: I met him in the halls of the college, Varun was alone, consulting his phone. I went up to him and said, Hi Varun, we had met by then. Then there was a trip to Goa that we did with mutual friends by train for 10 days, and we became very good friends there. We came back and stayed in touch, started to meet more often.

Not many people know the link you share, nor do we see any photos on social media. Have you consciously kept it discreet?

Varun: It’s because Kavish doesn’t like social media very much. He hates it when I put his stuff online, so I respect that. Otherwise, we talk to each other almost every day, we discuss everything under the sun. He’s one of my closest friends, plus he loves cinema as an actor himself. We watch movies together.

Varun and Kavish chat daily and discuss everything under the sun

Which of the Varuns films is your favorite Kavish?

Kavish: Student of the Year (2012), he killed him in his first movie. After that, Main Hero of Tera (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017). i loved her in Coolie n ° 1 (2020), hes the best at these movies.

Varun: He says that right away, but he’s the one who pushes me to do it October (2018), Badlapur(2015).

What is this thing about each other that no one knows except you?

Varun: We can’t say it (Laughs). Yet we have no secrets from each other. I remember one incident … Kavish was playing a play many years ago in Dubai Bollywood Park. I got to watch his play live, it was a very proud moment for me, with the crowd cheering him on. The thing about him is that once he’s with friends he’s having a great time. His favorite actor is baba (Sanjay Dutt), so he is made to play the role of Raghu from Vaastav, the dialogue 50 tola.

Kavish: In a party, we talk less, we start to play and dance.

Party reminds us, Varun got married this year in January. How was his bachelor party?

Kavish: Nothing like that happened. He was working right before the wedding, and then there was the pandemic. We couldn’t plan anything. I was just told to be free on those dates. About her marriage I would say they made me feel like I was family. Everyone felt important. Varun and Natasha (Dhawan’s wife) gave personal attention to each.

Who between Natasha and Kavish would you call your best friend Varun?

Varun: (laughs) You can’t choose like that! Kavish is someone Natasha has accepted into my life, she knows he will be a part of it no matter what.

Are you able to devote as much time to your friends after marriage as Varun?

Kavish: Nothing has changed after the marriage of VDs. In fact, we started to meet more often. Natasha makes such great plans and we love her.

Varun: Definitely, I’m taking the time. After the pandemic people are vaccinated so we can meet now. We follow the rules whenever possible. Obviously when I’m shooting I don’t want to meet too many people because I’ve been exposed to so many people. I do my tests and then I meet my friends. I always call Kavish at 2 o’clock in the evening! Kavish prefers when Natasha is making the plans, the food is always there. When I make plans, I miss food!

Kavish: Outside of the pandemic too, whenever we need to talk, our friendship has been respectful, we picked up the phone and talked. We never had anything on social media. We tried to be there for each other and to talk, all hours of the day or night.

Varun: We are not friends on social networks. In fact, Kavish took a year to follow me!

Kavish: I only got a smartphone after Main Tera Hero, in 2014. I kept a low profile until then.

Varun: The person closest to you doesn’t need to wish you happy birthday on social media. Woh udhar kyun bolega?

Kavish: I send a message to Varun only when I cannot reach him, he calls back.

How is Varun as a friend, Kavish?

Kavish: He’s always been there. Sometimes when I can’t call he’s the first one to call and ask, where were you, you haven’t called in two or three days. He definitely has this trait in him, he takes care of his friends. He’s the one who makes plans. During the pandemic, too, he watched over me.

