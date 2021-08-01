Bowing to Beijing | The week





For fear of losing access to the huge Chinese market, Hollywood film studios are censoring themselves. Here’s all you need to know: Why are there tensions? Hollywood is under fire from all quarters for surrendering to the Chinese government, which demands that all foreign films meet its ideological standards. John Cena, who plays in the ninth Fast and furious series of action car chases, recently apologized to Chinese fans after referring to Taiwan as a country in a promotional video. China views Taiwan as a separatist province that will inevitably come under its control. “I’m so sorry for my mistakes,” Cena crawled, speaking in Mandarin. “Sorry. Sorry. I’m so sorry.” Fans of the original Top Gun noticed that in the upcoming sequel, the Taiwan flag that was on Tom Cruise’s jacket has disappeared. And in the credits of his live-action 2020 Mulan remake, Disney thanked local authorities in Xinjiang, where China runs brutal “re-education” camps for Uyghur Muslims and has been accused of genocide. “Instead of doing business with China and that leads to a freer China,” said Director Judd Apatow, “what happened is that China bought our silence with its money. “. When did it start? China began opening its theaters to foreign films in the mid-1990s, creating a huge financial opportunity for American studios eager to play by the rules. In 1997, Disney released the Martin Scorsese film Kundun, a biopic from the 14th and current Dalai Lama that depicts China’s 1950 invasion and annexation of Tibet and the Dalai Lama’s subsequent exile in India. Chinese officials, who claim to have “liberated” Tibet, were furious. Disney boss Michael Eisner dreamed of opening theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai. So he enlisted Richard Nixon’s former Chinese envoy, Henry Kissinger, to ease tensions. Eisner also personally apologized to Chinese authorities, calling for the release of Kundun a “stupid mistake”. Eisner got his theme parks and Disney returned to Chinese theaters in 1999 with the animated and harmless film Mulan. Scorsese’s films, meanwhile, have been banned from China for more than a decade. Since then, Hollywood has not ceased to approach sensitive subjects carefully.

How are films changed? In a report last year, “Made in Hollywood, Censored by Beijing,” free speech organization PEN America accused industry decision-makers of changing “the content, the cast, the plot, dialogues and settings “movies” to avoid upsetting Chinese officials. ” At first, the studios only tweaked their Chinese versions, for example, when censors ordered dirty laundry removed from Shanghai balconies in Mission: Impossible 3. But soon the studios began to remove potential sore spots from their US releases. The 2012 remake of Red Dawn Originally portrayed an invading Chinese army, but in order not to offend Beijing, they have been digitally altered to become North Korean troops in both the American and Chinese versions. The Chinese government only allows 34 foreign films to be released each year, and studios competing for these valuable slots fear they will be denied access to 1.4 billion people, the world’s largest box office market. “Over time, writers and creators don’t even come up with ideas, stories or characters that would break the rules, because that doesn’t help,” the PEN report said. What else are the studios doing? To appeal to Chinese audiences, Hollywood hired popular Chinese actors in films and blatantly placed the popular milk drink Gu Li Duo in the Chinese release of Iron man 3. In another strategy, the studios are co-produce films with Chinese cinema houses to escape the quota of foreign films. the mega, a 2018 thriller about a shark-like dinosaur in modern times, was co-produced by Warner Brothers and a Chinese studio. Jiang Wei, one of its Chinese producers, called the film “suitable” for co-production because “it does not involve many cultural, educational or national issues.” Media conglomerate Dalian Wanda sought to buy American studios before the pandemic in what its founder openly admitted was an effort to exercise Chinese “soft power”. The company still owns Legendary Entertainment, the California studio behind the upcoming Dune remake. Republicans and Democrats have called for legislation to reduce China’s influence over Hollywood; a bill introduced by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) would require all Hollywood studios to disclose whether a movie has been altered “to meet the demands of the Chinese Communist Party.” Will the bill pass? Probably not immediately. But despite its efforts to appease Beijing, Hollywood could lose much of its box office in China anyway. Stan-ley Rosen, a political scientist who studies the Hollywood-Beijing relationship, said the growing Chinese film industry is now producing so many more than 1,000 films in 2019 that it is excluding foreign films from the market. from February Detective Chinatown 3, a Chinese-made heist comedy, raised $ 424 million in its opening weekend in China, the largest ever opening in a single market. In 2020, films made in China captured 80% of the country’s box office, according to the hollywood reporter, and the 10 highest grossing films in China last year were shot there or in Hong Kong. “China has learned enough from Hollywood to make its own films,” Rosen said.

Piracy of movies and televisions made in the United States The Marvel spy thriller Black Widow grossed $ 215 million in its opening weekend, becoming the most successful Hollywood film of the pandemic era. But despite the censorship approval, the film was not released in China. This is largely because high-quality pirated versions of the film had flooded Chinese file-sharing and streaming sites within hours of its global release. “Even if it hits theaters later, it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the box office,” said a Chinese blogger. Many young Chinese have learned about the West through popular pirated TV shows, such as Friends, how I Met Your Mother, and The iron Throne, which the volunteers dub with Chinese subtitles. But the authorities are cracking down on this unapproved Western culture. Fourteen members of a major streaming company were arrested in February, and other groups have been disbanded or have since disappeared. Internet users reacted by sharing the Chinese term lindong jiangzhi a poetic translation of “winter is coming”. This article first appeared in the latest issue of The week magazine. If you want to read more, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine. here.

