August Steam & Engine Show with Case IH / Farmall in Mount Hope





MOUNT HOPE Steam engine demonstrations, children’s pedal races, musical entertainment, antique horse and tractor pulls, and tractor games are all on the agenda at the 29th Annual Holmes County Steam Show 2021 Engine Association. The three-day Holmes County Steam & Engine Show will be held at the Mount Hope auction site from Thursday, August 5 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, August 7. The Holmes County Steam Engine Association (HCSEA) will introduce a new dirt road this year that will be used for horse and antique tractor pulls. Ervin Hershberger, president of the HCSEA show, said people were excited about the new track for horse and tractor pulls. “Everyone is excited about the new track,” Hershberger said. “All the feedback we have received has been positive. There are shooters who haven’t been around for years but are planning to show up this year because of the new track. They told us they didn’t like it. our old trail. “ Following:Summer Camp: From Science and Technology to the Arts, There’s Something for Every Student Following:Holmes County Amish Thunder Buggy makes its way to TV Each year a make and brand of tractor is featured, with 2021 being the year of Case IH / Farmall. Next year will feature John Deere. Kick-off with steam engine demonstrations, Six Strings This weekend will start with steam engine demonstrations, the popular noon whistle and later in the day, the children’s pedal race. Local music group The Six Strings Band will host the main event on Thursday at 5 p.m., the horse draw begins at 6 p.m. Our raffle has always been one of the largest in the state and provides an even bigger purse of $ 10,000 this year, said Melvin Wengerd, member of the board of directors of the HCSEA. Despite the pandemic last year, we had a big draw and we expect an even bigger one this year. Friday activities include the ball and pan throwing at 11 a.m. Tractor games start at 1:30 p.m., which includes drop, barrel roll and wagon support competitions. And by the end of the afternoon, the entertainment intensifies as local band High Country takes the stage at 5pm. Later in the evening, the 2-Track Antique Tractor Pull will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the famous Steam Engine Spark Show to light up the sky over Mount Hope. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday with another eventful day, including the second annual tractor ride. Tractor Drive through Holmes County is a 90-minute walk away 2020 was our first Tractor Drive through Holmes County and we couldn’t be happier with our participation, ”said Wengerd, who is also the training coordinator. It’s a 90 minute ride, tractors need to be able to go 10 miles per hour to complete in the allotted time. The event ends at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit hcsea.com or follow us on Facebook.

