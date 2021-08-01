Last Call with Lisa Moon, owner of Sparetime in Whitinsville

WHITINSVILLE Lisa Moon didn’t want to own a bowling alley.

So when her husband, Mark Moon, suggested buying the Sparetime bowling alley two years ago, she was skeptical at first. That changed when it soon became clear that the business was on a roll (no pun intended), growing from a bowling alley to a full entertainment venue that included stand-up comedies, karaoke, and an arcade. .

Then COVID-19 hit. Now, as businesses focus on recovering from the pandemic, free time recreation is once again gaining momentum, but not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. Lisa Moon recently spoke to Worcester Magazine to discuss what’s next.

How did it start?

My husband and I have been in town for 34 years and the previous owner asked my husband to take over and buy the bowling alley. We had no experience that we hadn’t played for 30 years. I said, “Hey, I don’t think so,” but we ended up buying the alley and I’m so glad we did.

Why did the owner approach you?

We own the Summit Lounge in Worcester so my husband was talking to the previous owner about buying the Smoke Eaters for Summit so they kind of became friends before he suggested selling. Our partners heard about it and said, “Oh my God, you have to do this.

Was it difficult to run two businesses?

My three children, my husband and I are all co-owners of the Summit Lounge. My oldest is actually the CEO of the Summit Lounge, so my husband and I kind of took a step back.

Why were your partners so enthusiastic?

Our lawyer said it sounded like a gold mine! We need to. But I said, “I don’t want to own a bowling alley, I don’t want to spray people’s shoes. My husband kind of coaxed me, saying we could take the concept and use it. humor, painting lessons, quiz evenings so much Changing the concept of a bowling alley into a place of entertainment which was a turning point for me and intrigued me.