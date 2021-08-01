Entertainment
Last Call with Lisa Moon, owner of Sparetime in Whitinsville
WHITINSVILLE Lisa Moon didn’t want to own a bowling alley.
So when her husband, Mark Moon, suggested buying the Sparetime bowling alley two years ago, she was skeptical at first. That changed when it soon became clear that the business was on a roll (no pun intended), growing from a bowling alley to a full entertainment venue that included stand-up comedies, karaoke, and an arcade. .
Then COVID-19 hit. Now, as businesses focus on recovering from the pandemic, free time recreation is once again gaining momentum, but not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. Lisa Moon recently spoke to Worcester Magazine to discuss what’s next.
How did it start?
My husband and I have been in town for 34 years and the previous owner asked my husband to take over and buy the bowling alley. We had no experience that we hadn’t played for 30 years. I said, “Hey, I don’t think so,” but we ended up buying the alley and I’m so glad we did.
Why did the owner approach you?
We own the Summit Lounge in Worcester so my husband was talking to the previous owner about buying the Smoke Eaters for Summit so they kind of became friends before he suggested selling. Our partners heard about it and said, “Oh my God, you have to do this.
Was it difficult to run two businesses?
My three children, my husband and I are all co-owners of the Summit Lounge. My oldest is actually the CEO of the Summit Lounge, so my husband and I kind of took a step back.
Why were your partners so enthusiastic?
Our lawyer said it sounded like a gold mine! We need to. But I said, “I don’t want to own a bowling alley, I don’t want to spray people’s shoes. My husband kind of coaxed me, saying we could take the concept and use it. humor, painting lessons, quiz evenings so much Changing the concept of a bowling alley into a place of entertainment which was a turning point for me and intrigued me.
Sources
2/ https://www.milforddailynews.com/story/entertainment/2021/08/01/last-call-lisa-moon-owner-sparetime-whitinsville/8051579002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]