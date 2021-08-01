Jaan Kumar Sanu says he was rejected because he is Kumar Sanu’s son, “before he even heard me sing”

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of famous playback singer Kumar Sanu, said being the son of a famous person has been at a disadvantage, instead of working in his favor.

In an interview, Jaan Kumar Sanu said he was rejected for jobs only because he was Kumar Sanu’s son. He admitted that appearing on the Bigg Boss reality show had helped him cultivate his own identity in the industry.

Jaan told a major daily that he earns his “daily bread like any ordinary person.” “In fact, I would say I fight double the effort of any normal person because I am the son of Kumar Sanus,” he said.

“People think I was born with a silver spoon and everything comes easily to me but it isn’t,” he continued. “Honestly, it was a lot harder. I can’t talk about other people, I can talk about myself. Because I’m such a son, people think ‘this guy was born with a silver spoon and he has a lot. working “. So why help someone who is already so privileged. ‘Let’s give someone else a chance’, and that has worked against me for so many years. I was rejected by people before I even heard me sing. They didn’t hear me and I just assumed I must have a lot of work. I fight against it and try to prove myself. “

Jaan had previously said his parents separated when his mother was pregnant with him, and that he never sought his father’s help for professional reasons. “My father was never in my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer, you can ask him why,” he told a major daily.