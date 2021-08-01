Elephant Tourism: Those Enjoying Cruel Vacation “Entertainment” Should Face Duncan McNair Prison





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> A herd of wild elephants crosses a road in Kaziranga National Park in northeast India’s Assam state (Photo: Biju Boro / AFP via Getty Images) I founded Save The Asian Elephants in 2015, after witnessing the most extreme violence committed against baby elephants in India to break spirits for easy use in tourist isolation, starvation, beatings, beatings. knife, tears. The shock was eclipsed by outrage to learn of the leading role the UK market played in driving and profiting from this grotesque trade. STAE is fighting to protect this ancient and wonderful species. Revered by the world, the number of Asian elephants has grown from millions to barely 40,000 today, 40% of them in cruel and non-breeding captivity, regularly mistreated and tortured to ensure submission to immediate exploitation. Today, they are very threatened. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter What’s wrong ? The boom in tour packages in the 1960s dramatically increased elephant tourism to Southeast Asia, greedily promoted by travel agencies indifferent to the terrible price paid by small elephants. Stolen from the wild, their mothers killed to protect them, their daily lot is unnatural tricks, rides and games imposed by brutal violence. A life of torment, pain and loneliness for the pleasure of tourism. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The University of Edinburgh and the UK Animal Welfare Charity are collaborating on a program … Broken and sick, without shade or water, malnourished, forced to work in blazing heat, they fall from exhaustion. Tourists pay too much for this operation. Elephants when provoked attack and kill. And kept in foul, damp captivity, when they breathe out, sneeze, and spray water, they transmit deadly airborne viruses like tuberculosis, and apparently now Covid-19, two global pandemics killing millions. of people: all the dangers hidden by the travel industry. Asian elephants play a particularly important role in our ecology as mega-gardeners of the forests they feed and maintain and on which countless species, including humans, depend for their survival. Forests are the lungs of the Earth that block our carbon production and fight climate change. We destroy them at our peril. STAE research reveals the UK’s shameful role in this pernicious trade: over 1,200 UK companies are selling 230 brutal sites through thousands of ads. Many are members of the main trading body Abta. The numbers keep increasing. In this reckless market, the guidance of operators, via Abta, is voluntary, full of holes, devoid of any enforcement or sanction, and largely ignored. Self-regulation (writing down your own homework) has proven futile for decades. Many promises of change from operators have been broken. STAE has relentlessly called for new laws to ban sales and advertisements for brutal venues. The government has promised an overseas animals bill to do just that. But it must have bite not only token fines for multibillion-pound serial exploiters, but also potential jail terms. The goal of STAE is to steer the market towards ethical and sustainable sanctuaries where elephants exhibit natural behavior in herds at a safe and respectful distance. If properly framed and enforced, and not defeated by the powerful travel industry lobby against change, this law calls for real change for all brutalized species in tourism. And it’s adoptable across the world, for any nation with such a horrible market. We thank the government for its promise. We hope it’s time to help save the noble Asian elephant, brought so low by Man. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

