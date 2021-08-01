Ashnoor Kaur gets 94% in his class 12 paintings: won’t give up my studies, showbiz is not very stable





Ashnoor Kaur is thrilled that she got 94% on her Class 12 exams, and on top of that, she also bought a new home, all at the age of 17. The actor says she stopped taking long-term career plans as she wanted to focus on her studies. I didn’t want to stress myself any more and figured I needed to score more than my class 10 because I managed to score 93 with a daily soap opera. Now that I didn’t, iss baar thode zyaada aane chahiye, even if it’s one percent, she tells us. What made it more difficult was the fact that due to the pandemic the exams were conducted online. She said: It was a little hard, because it wasn’t like I wasn’t working at all. I have been traveling for a year for my short term commitments. In a way, I did, I’m happy about it. As for future plans, the actor has no plans to drop out of college and focus solely on acting. In fact, she claims that Shell keeps a backup option ready in addition to being a player. Explaining why, she specifies, I will not give up my studies. I will be doing my degree in Mumbai, mainly Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM). Professionally, I’m going to take a little break from everyday soaps right now. But you never know, if something with a good concept comes up, I could take it back. I focus on my preparation for bigger things, it’s a transitional phase that I go through, from adolescence to adulthood. I’m going to take a break and get ready so when I come back I don’t disappoint. The cinema is also on its list of future projects. This showbiz industry is not very stable, I would like a backup option. Rather than starting from scratch in something totally new, I also have an interest in directing, so I could do my masters in cinema, shares the actor, who has been part of shows such as Babes Patiala and Jhansi Ki Rani. The Kaurs family are also thrilled, both in their new home in Mumbai and in the results of the board. The house was a family decision. I’m growing up and we just thought why don’t we do it now? There was no particular reflection. I wanted to do it and I did it. He’ll be ready, hopefully, before I’m 18. It will be great, exclaims Kaur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/ashnoor-kaur-scores-94-percent-in-her-class-12-boards-won-t-give-up-my-studies-showbiz-isn-t-very-stable-101627826781887.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

