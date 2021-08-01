Mrunal Thakur: We haven’t beaten Covid yet, I won’t risk my family, nor do I want the public to take any risks | Bollywood





Life has barely started to return to normal, with public places gradually opening up, including theaters. In a scenario where they were closed, many directors had no choice but to release their films on OTT platforms. Film by Mrunal Thakurs, Toofan was a. Ask if the hangar is ok with its future lineup also on the OTT lane if Covid plays spoilsport again, and she says: I’m an actress right now, and my first show is meri film bikti isiliye hai kyunki log dekhte hain. But their health is paramount and I am not going to risk my family nor do I want the families in my audience to take risks and go to the theater. Thakur makes it clear that it’s not like Covid is gone and is really a part of our lives. We did not conquer it. We have the vaccination and things are under control, but not completely. As an artist, a person who belongs to this industry, I believe above all that the public rahegi, unki health achhi rahegi, toh woh film dekhenge, says the actor, who had also played in the anthology of the web Ghost Stories (2020). While she admits it doesn’t matter if her projects come to OTT platforms, the actor in her craves the thrill of a theatrical release. What matters to me is reaching out to people, it’s their convenience, they can take a break anytime they want, they don’t have to spend more. Of course, as an actor I want to attend the red carpets and make this grand entrance just like Deepika Padukone in About Shanti (2007). But things are changing and I have to get used to it, she explains. And the change she made in her personal life too. Thakur, who turned 29 yesterday, hasn’t planned her birthday otherwise, but she enjoyed a getaway with her parents this time around. I’m not a birthday person at all, I’m really embarrassed when someone wishes me. I end up saying, okay, thank you, good night! The best thing about birthdays is that I love spending time with my family away from social media sites, phone calls. I love when my mom cooks me special dishes, kheer, polite puran. But now she is more aware of my diet than I am. We haven’t been out as a family for two years, so it was the first anniversary where I did some projects, concludes Thakur.

