Rogers ranch to commemorate life by air | Culture & Leisure





OOLOGAH – It’s been over 30 years since the first Will Rogers and Wiley Post flying planes landed on a strip of grass adjacent to the house where Rogers was born on a ranch in Indian Territory. Until last year, when most of the world was shut down by the COVID pandemic, the event was an annual celebration that drew attention to the love of aviation the two shared until their untimely death on August 15, 1935, in an Alaskan plane. crash. The fly-in and National Day of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday August 14 at the Oologah Birthplace Ranch and are sponsored by Cherokee Nation. One of Oklahoma’s biggest aerial events, the planes will fly over Lake Oologah and land just yards from Rogers’ birthplace – moved when the lake was filled – for special activities in the surrounding spaces. Planes start to land around 7:30 am and due to the hot weather usually take off around 1:30 pm. There is a large parking lot south of the airstrip. Rogers was an international spokesperson for the new mode of transportation, and Post was a pioneering pilot who circled the world twice, setting speed records. A tradition of recent years will be at 9:30 a.m. when Rogers (Lester Lurk, a farmer from Missouri and Will look-alike) and Post (pilot Tom Egbert) descend from a plane, landing in the center of the field. National Day of Remembrance and a special ceremony, a tribute to those who lost their lives in small plane crashes, will be broadcast live on the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Facebook page at 9:55 a.m. and service will begin at 10 a.m. . A commemorative pin showing Rogers in a flight jacket was presented to the families of more than 30 accident victims. The pin can also be purchased for $ 5 each. To add someone to the list, contact the Will Rogers Memorial at [email protected] Dale Smith, who wrote “Oklahoma’s Will” and produced and directed the musical “Will and the Wind” a few years ago, is planning a reunion of some of the cast. A group of young people from this area traveled across the county to Will’s Ranch in California several years ago, staging the show on the road. Smith said some of those attendees will come together at the fly-in. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and watch the landings, walk among the planes and visit the pilots, sit in the shade of the trees on the lawn near the house and listen to the Cherokee storyteller Robert Lewis and to visit food trucks and a classic car show. Children will be able to play 19th century games and in Kids Zone inflatable houses. Free entry; donations are accepted. Visitors are encouraged to socially distance themselves and wear a mask when interacting with vendors. The ranch airstrip is northeast of Oologah at 9501 E. 380 Road, call 918-341-0719 or 918-906-7258 for more information.

