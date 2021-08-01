The actor returns to Pittsburg with the production of Xanadu | KSNF / KODE





PITTSBURG, Ks. – Many plans, of course, were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the opening of things, many events, celebrations and shows get a second chance. In Pittsburg, acting is once again in the spotlight. “I’m not going to lie, it was definitely a bit of a breakup,” actor Gabriel Anderson said. “You love doing it so much, and then you’re told you can’t do it.” As far as I knew, we were never going to be able to do that again. “ Last year the Pittsburg Community Theater left a lot of questions. They were working to put the finishing touches on their production of Xanadu when the pandemic hit. “We would do all of our rehearsals, then get ready for the costumes and put everything together, then we were shut down,” said MJ Harper, director of Xanadu. “Things stood still for a very long time. “ When the cases started to disappear and the community started to open up again, the production was given a second chance. “Things are starting to open up and we’ve gotten the go-ahead,” Harper said. “It was amazing, I was very excited to hear this news. We held our breath, crossed our fingers. The theater company wasted no time. “We had about a week to let people know we were having auditions, and we had a very tight schedule with rehearsals,” Harper said. The cast and crew were organized again and on Friday Xanadu got new life at the Memorial Auditorium. “It’s crazy,” Anderson said. “See how it has evolved so far and how we can actually do the show again. “ While the performance may look different, the production is doing its part to show that the arts are still alive in Pittsburg. “We get out there to entertain,” Anderson said. “Theater is a big part of the community and it can be. You can tell people enjoy it and people come here all the time to buy and see some fantastic shows and performers.

