Best Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week





Keep the summer sizzling with the best things to do for kids in and around Houston this week from Monday August 2 through Sunday August 8, 2021. This week, enjoy it for the kids with a close look at talented artists, a free family home evening at a children’s museum, an event dedicated to people with disabilities, a gentle family run and much more. Do you know of an event that could be on the list? Write to us at [email protected] with a link to the official event details. Scroll below to find great things for kids and families taking place in Houston from Monday August 2 through Sunday August 8, 2021. Top 9 things to do for kids and families in Houston this week Murals by Houston artists in Discovery Green | In progress | FREE Take the kids to a photo-worthy mural show, featuring the works of 13 Houston artists who celebrate the richness and diversity of our community, culture and natural environment. The artists, who include DUAL, Melissa Aytenfisu, Kill Joy, Meenr and others, were chosen for their designs that envision the Houston we want to see and inspire us to create that common future together. 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City | From Wednesday August 4 to Sunday August 8 Cool off in a celebratory summer destination featuring the state’s largest lagoon, plus white sand beaches, bars, boats, live music, electric ferry, catapult swing, huge course floating obstacles, and more. Day passes cost $ 20; $ 15 for ages 3 to 12; free for children 2 and under. Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week and demand. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Houston Abilities Expo at the NRG Center | From Friday August 6 to Sunday August 8 | FREE This free exhibit serves as a resource for the community of people with disabilities and their families, the elderly, veterans and health professionals. While here, check out the Artists Market which features work by artists with disabilities, learn about ability-enhancing products and services, play some adapted sports, learn new dance moves, and more. There are also kid-friendly activities and events, like face painting and special entertainment. Although free, parking costs $ 15 per vehicle. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watermelon Dash 5k and 10K at Houston Running Company | saturday 7 august Close the Summer Dash series with this third and final 5K, 10K and KidsK event. Participants will receive a special finishers medal and t-shirt, and you can have fun with a post-race party for the whole family with food, drinks, music and more. Limited race day registration is $ 40 for 5K and 10K (in person or virtual), $ 20 for KidsK and Family Walk. 7:30 am.

Shake your summer idiots with cars at the Woodlands Childrens Museum | saturday 7 august Take a photo with real-life versions of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater from Disneys Cars, and enjoy a relaxing treat from Cheris Nawlins Sneaux Bawls in the Woodlands. $ 10; $ 5 for museum members. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tanabata Japanese Star Festival at Childrens Museum Houston | saturday 7 august Discover a classic Japanese legend and have an interactive storytelling experience, hang a wish on a bamboo, and try your hand at making stars with an origami lesson at this celebration at the Consulate General of Japan. Included with general admission; $ 12 for ages 1 and over; free for children under 1 year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Back to School Splash Bash in Sugar Land Town Square | saturday 7 august | FREE End the summer with fun in the sun at this back-to-school Splash Bash party featuring free waterslides, a hula hoop contest, live DJ, games for toddlers 5 and under and other fun summer activities. Visitors are encouraged to bring a backpack and school supplies for donations. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer Block Party at Levy Park | Sunday 8 August | FREE Step outside and enjoy the third and final evening Summer Block Party, which features family-friendly entertainment such as live music from DJ Mohawk Steve, bubble stations, games and activities for the kids. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Summer with the kids around Houston | In progress With only a few summer weeks for the kids to go, it’s time to travel to every corner of Houston and experience the best fun and activities for everyone in the family, from free and budget options to unique ones. experiences. Check out our summer guide on how to keep the kids and yourself busy during the hot summer days. Previous article Top 12 things to do this week in Houston: August 2-8, 2021 Next article Top 4 games and sporting events in Houston this week: August 2-8, 2021 Shea Kummer is a mom to 3 active boys living in Katy. She holds a business degree from Texas Christian University and a background in social media management. When not cheering on her boys, she is found searching for the best ways to create lasting family memories.

