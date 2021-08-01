Entertainment
Cleveland UMCs 35th Annual Fun (d) Day | Arts and entertainment
CLEVELAND – The 35th Annual UMC Cleveland Fun (d) Day will be held August 13-14. The event will begin on Friday, August 13 with a presale of digging items and a bake sale from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday will be available from the North Shore Junior Little League. Saturday they will start at 9 a.m. with a huge auction at 11 a.m. including a car.
Saturday’s events include a huge indoor and outdoor clearance sale, tents with new and like-new items, a bake sale, a chicken barbecue, a catering tent, ice cream cones and sweets. games for children with prizes. Music will be provided by local DJ Mike Barry from 9 a.m. to noon.
The auction will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. with items donated by local businesses and the community. Auction items can be previewed on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., when the auction begins. The auctioneer is Stephanie Messier of Messier’s Auction Service & Realty. As this is a charity auction, there is no buyer’s premium. Details of the auction and photos of the auctioned items will be posted on the Cleveland UMC website: https://www.clevelandnyumc.org and updated daily from August 1. The church will not be contacting businesses directly this year, but if a business would like to donate to the auction, contact Joni Hinds (315-675-8225) or one of the people listed below.
The church received a donation of a 2004 Volvo C70 HPT convertible with 61,000 miles. Details about the car are on the site. The car will be auctioned at 1:30 p.m.
This annual fundraising helps fund missions, repairs and maintenance of buildings. If people have items to donate, contact Steve Smith (315-412-6823), Gail Whitney (315-675-3781), Nancy Griesmyer (315-675-3575) or Achie Blasier (240-419-9452).
