Philanthropist, Wallis Arts Center supporter was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter

Luanne Wells, the philanthropist and widow of Disney director Frank G. Wells who has been an invaluable supporter of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, has passed away. She was 87 years old. Wells died July 15 at her Beverly Hills home, his son, Kevin, said Hollywood journalist. A patron of the arts, education and the environment, Luanne Wells has also served on the board of directors of the California Institute of the Arts, the Getty Conservation Council, the Junior League of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Music Center. and served on boards of directors. Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival and Shambala Preserve, Tippi Hedren’s rescue program for wild animals. She joined the board of directors of the Beverly Hills Cultural Center Foundation – the forerunner of The Wallis – in 1998 and served as a trustee and member of the executive committee for 23 years. Rachel Fine, executive director and CEO of The Wallis, praised Wells’ “intelligence, thoughtfulness and sparkle” in a statement to THR. “As a high school student in Beverly Hills, she frequented The Wallis when it was the United States Post Office, which housed her favorite candy store,” she said. “Her passion for the original historic building is well represented by the beautiful landscaping to which she devoted a lot of time, energy and care, as well as the Education Court, which is named after her family. . “ Wells has provided generous support to The Wallis, enabling the organization to include not only the performing arts, but also arts learning, education and community service in its programming. The center opened in 2013. In 1989, Wells and her late husband created Environment Now, and she remained its executive chairman at the time of her death. She also helped start the Frank G. Wells Environmental Law Clinic at UCLA and baykeeper organizations that help protect the waters of Santa Monica and San Diego. A devoted fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, she spent her free time in Malibu raising horses and other animals and cultivating tree species. Born Luanne Cosgrove, she attended Brigham Young University and UCLA after Beverly Hills High. She married Frank Wells in March 1956, and after their honeymoon they lived in Hawaii, where her husband was a lieutenant in the United States Army. The president and chief operating officer of Disney died in April 1994 in a helicopter crash in the Ruby Mountains of Nevada while on a ski vacation. Snow in the helicopter’s engine was the cause of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board found. Survivors also include his grandchildren, Cassidy, Tyler, Luke, Carson and Sam. His other son, Eric Briant Wells, actor of The Goonies, died in 2001 at the age of 36.

