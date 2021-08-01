Entertainment
All celebrity sightings at Michigan’s biggest horror comic, Motor City Nightmares
NOVI, MI – Celebrities from the horror genre of film and TV shows have returned to Michigan for the state’s biggest horror comic, Motor City Nightmares. You can see all of the celebrity sightings below.
The event kicked off on Friday July 30 and will run through Sunday August 1. Sunday opening hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. can be purchased here or at the door.
This is the only fully female-run horror convention in the country and organizer Tommy Brunswick says she couldn’t be happier to have brought back the big event after having to postpone it earlier this year.
It is a huge task to put all of this together. It takes at least a year for everything to work, Brunswick told MLive. This event is right in my blood. I love. Literally so many people came up to me and thanked me for putting on this show this year.
Without further ado, here are all of the celebrities who came to Motor City Nightmares 2021.
One of the biggest draws was Malcolm McDowell. This veteran actor is known for playing Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubricks A Clockwork Orange.
You also know him from dozens of other movies and TV shows, including Star Trek: Generations, Tank Girl, Easy A, Bombshell, Entourage, Heroes, Franklin & Bash, and Mozart in the Jungle.
You probably recognize this actor from The Walking Dead. Lew temples role in this hit horror television show is that of Alex. You also know Temple of Domino, Waitress, The Devils Rejects, the remake of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Rob Zombies Halloween.
Do you remember that scary character Malachai from Children of The Corn? This is the actor Courtney wins. You also know him in Back to The Future, Cant Buy Me Love, The Burbs, Sweet Home Alabama and Dorm Daze.
A famous Screaming Queen returns in Motor City Nightmares. Dee Wallace played the mother in ET You also know her for her roles in The Howling, Cujo, The Hills Have Eyes and Critters. She was also in the 2007 Rob Zombies movie, Halloween, among many other projects.
Veteran actor William Forsythe returned to Motor City Nightmares this year. You know him for many projects, including Raising Arizona, Gotti, Out For Justice, Dick Tracy, The Rock and The Devils Rejects.
Check out the Halloween girls, Kristina klebe (left), Scout Taylor Compton (top right) and Danielle Harris.
Klebe played Lynda in Rob Zombies Halloween and also starred in Neil Marshall’s reboot of Hellboy. Taylor Compton also played the role of Lita Ford in The Runaways. She also had many other roles in film and television. Harris has also starred in Urban Legend, Marked for Death, Dont Tell Mom the Babysitters Dead, Free Willy and more.
This guy is known to have played villains in a lot of movies and in a lot of TV shows. Maybe you know André Divoff from Wishmaster’s first two films or his role as a villain in Toy Soldiers. He also starred in Another 48 Hours, A Low Down Dirty Shame, Air Force One and more.
You know this guy as Sabretooth in X-Men. Tyler Mane also played Michael Myers in the Halloween remake and its sequel, Halloween II. He’s also a former professional wrestler.
You can recognize the actor Duane Whitaker from his role in the hit film Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantinos in 1994 where he played Maynard, the owner of the pawnshop. He has also starred in numerous horror films, including Trailer Park of Terror and From Dusk Till Dawn 2.
Actress Loses lords returned to Motor City Nightmares this year. You know her from Not of This Earth, Cry Baby, Tales from the Crypt, Melrose Place, Gilmore Girls, Blade and more.
Discover the actor Thomas mathews. You know him as Tommy Jarvis in the Friday the 13th franchise and as Freddy in Return of the Living Dead. He also starred in many other TV shows and movies.
Here’s another horror legend that appeared at Motor City Nightmares this year. This is the actor CJ Graham. He played Jason Voorhees in the sixth film from Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives. You also know him from the horror movie Highway to Hell.
To verify Daniel roebuck. You know him as Deputy Marshal Robert Biggs in The Fugitive and in US Marshals. He also starred in Lost and in many Rob Zombie and Don Coscarelli films. He also starred in Matlock, Final Destination, and many other movies and TV shows.
here is Robert mukes. The actor played Rufus in House of 1000 Corpses. You also know him from Weeds and Westworld.
Discover this previously live VIDEO of this year show below or by click here.
