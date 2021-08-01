Entertainment
Evander Kane’s game bomb; PHN takes an important step
The NHL has another serious problem on its hands. Through Instagram posts, Evander Kane’s wife accused the San Jose Sharks forward of playing his own games and intentionally losing to win bets. Depending on your perspective, the Toronto Maple Leafs either signed a few nifty signings or bought a pair of Bruins retreads. I wish there was more news from the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it looks like we’ll have to start looking for internal candidates to fill the remaining Pittsburgh Penguins vacancies.
Update: Kane released a statement Sunday morning, including an update on his marriage. He and his wife are separated and divorced. The story is updated below.
Before I get to the urgent hockey news and links, Pittsburgh Hockey Now would like to thank YOU. On Saturday, PHN took a step we thought was unattainable, which places our hockey readership among the most important. On Saturday, PHN hit one million hits in July. It’s a million readers who pass the turnstiles for hockey. We hope you enjoyed our coverage and (especially) our analysis of NHL trade, free agency, Draft and Penguins.
Our video scouting work on Nathan Legare and Sam Poulin will resume shortly.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin turned 35 on Saturday. To celebrate, here are our 5 best Evgeni Malkin moments.
NHL Business Talk, News and National Hockey Now
San Jose Hockey Now: The BOMB. It’s Pete Rose stuff. Evander Kane has been credibly accused of betting on his own games and tanking games to win bets – by his wife, who posted evidence on Instagram. Sheng Peng has the whole story that blew up on Saturday night.
UPDATE:
– Evander Kane (@ evanderkane_9) August 1, 2021
Edmonton: The Edmonton Oilers are chasing goaltenders, and it’s Joonas Korpisalo who pops up in those NHL trade rumors. A friend of PHN, David Staples, reported and analyzed commercial rumors.
The Athletic: Arthur Staple thinks New York Islanders are hiding their free agent contract signatures from Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise, so other teams don’t know how much ceiling space islanders have.
I’m calling Bullsh * t on this garbage, and the NHL needs to take a tough line. Boys, remember, you are in the Public leisure industry. And people are now betting on the results and the future. Lamoriello’s games can help him, but they hurt the team (public engagement, ticket sales, etc.) and the league. Imagine if all 32 teams played dirty billiards like this – TSN and Sportsnet, who spend billions on the league, might have a little say.
Boston: I’m becoming a fan of the way Boston sports media do their job. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed former Boston Bruins Ondrej Kase and then Nick Ritchie on Saturday. Boston Hockey Now Title: Maple Leafs sign Bruins retreads
There is nothing greater in Boston than our Joe Haggerty and Jimmy Murphys. They may also have THE most read hockey coverage out there.
Sportsnet: Here’s the Daily Free Agent Tracker – there were ‘only’ three signings, including Ritchie and Derk Stepan on Saturday, but I’m sure you and I missed a ton.
Philly: Keith Yandle struck a “show me” deal with the Philadelphia Flyers after the Florida Panthers paid him to leave. Offensive defender Yandle says it was a “No headache” to sign with the Flyers.
Washington: The Capitals will let internal candidates compete for places this fall. Here’s a name Pittsburgh Penguins fans might get to know – Martin Fehervary.
Florida Panthers signed former Columbus Plugger Blue Jackets Zac Dalpe.
Detroit: I know, I know – every fanbase and every forum had a not-so-secret hope that Tyler Bertuzzi would be available. He is not. The Detroit Red Wings made sure of it on Saturday with a good deal of bridge.
Vancouver: The Canucks, Flames and Oilers used to host their rookie tournament together, but they abandoned it because it was too close to Vancouver. What?! The Canadian rivals finally bring him back.
