Entertainment
Long delays for Spirit Airlines flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida Air passengers have expressed frustration with Spirit Airlines after several flights were delayed or canceled early on Sunday.
It was reminiscent of something that happened in June 2010 when Spirit Airlines pilots quit their jobs in a pay dispute.
However, the wage dispute may not be the case this time around, but it’s unclear exactly what’s at stake.
It was passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport who told Local 10 News Madeleine Wright on Sunday that the pilots were on strike again, as were the flight attendants.
Responding to a request for comment, Spirit Airlines told Local 10 News that no one was on strike.
The airline, however, did not specify the cause of the delays and cancellations.
The Air Line Pilots Association also told Local 10 News that there was no strike with Spirit Airlines.
Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport sent Local 10 News a statement:
A d
We are aware of certain flight disruptions today for Spirit Airlines at FLL and our Airport Operations team is assisting travelers where possible. Since this is an airline matter, Spirit will need to provide more details regarding the causes and number of flights affected today, but the airline’s first word is not due to a pilots / crews strike.
Meanwhile, passengers were stuck in a huge queue to speak to Spirit representatives on Sunday morning as they rushed to rebook their flights.
Bill Chambers was scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale for Philadelphia on Saturday night.
First they delayed it an hour, then it was delayed a second hour, and then it was canceled for us, Chambers explained on Sunday morning. And it was a mad rush. It was as if everyone was running to the wickets.
Sandra Yepes would have arrived in Denver at 9 p.m. on Saturday if her flight left FLL, but 12 hours later she was still in South Florida.
A d
We’ve been hearing ever since Spirit’s crew, flight attendants and pilots are on strike, they don’t have a crew to send us anywhere, Yepes said.
It is not known how many flights are affected, but the FLL notice board showed 13 delayed or canceled Spirit Airlines flights.
I haven’t been to the window yet, Chambers said. I’ve been walking around for a while. Go to that line, go to that line.
Staff ask for patience as they arrange for passengers to get to their final destination.
Yepes ended up changing her flight to travel on United Airlines so she could get to Denver faster.
But the problem is, buying tickets at the last minute is not easy and they are very expensive, like three times more expensive than a week ago, she said.
For some passengers, they said they are considering all options to get to their destinations.
I envision the train, Chambers said.
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/08/01/major-delays-for-spirit-airlines-flights-at-fort-lauderdale-hollywood-international-airport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]