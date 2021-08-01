Long delays for Spirit Airlines flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida Air passengers have expressed frustration with Spirit Airlines after several flights were delayed or canceled early on Sunday.

It was reminiscent of something that happened in June 2010 when Spirit Airlines pilots quit their jobs in a pay dispute.

However, the wage dispute may not be the case this time around, but it’s unclear exactly what’s at stake.

It was passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport who told Local 10 News Madeleine Wright on Sunday that the pilots were on strike again, as were the flight attendants.

Responding to a request for comment, Spirit Airlines told Local 10 News that no one was on strike.

The airline, however, did not specify the cause of the delays and cancellations.

The Air Line Pilots Association also told Local 10 News that there was no strike with Spirit Airlines.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport sent Local 10 News a statement:

We are aware of certain flight disruptions today for Spirit Airlines at FLL and our Airport Operations team is assisting travelers where possible. Since this is an airline matter, Spirit will need to provide more details regarding the causes and number of flights affected today, but the airline’s first word is not due to a pilots / crews strike.

Meanwhile, passengers were stuck in a huge queue to speak to Spirit representatives on Sunday morning as they rushed to rebook their flights.

Bill Chambers was scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale for Philadelphia on Saturday night.

First they delayed it an hour, then it was delayed a second hour, and then it was canceled for us, Chambers explained on Sunday morning. And it was a mad rush. It was as if everyone was running to the wickets.

Sandra Yepes would have arrived in Denver at 9 p.m. on Saturday if her flight left FLL, but 12 hours later she was still in South Florida.

We’ve been hearing ever since Spirit’s crew, flight attendants and pilots are on strike, they don’t have a crew to send us anywhere, Yepes said.

It is not known how many flights are affected, but the FLL notice board showed 13 delayed or canceled Spirit Airlines flights.

I haven’t been to the window yet, Chambers said. I’ve been walking around for a while. Go to that line, go to that line.

Staff ask for patience as they arrange for passengers to get to their final destination.

Yepes ended up changing her flight to travel on United Airlines so she could get to Denver faster.

But the problem is, buying tickets at the last minute is not easy and they are very expensive, like three times more expensive than a week ago, she said.

For some passengers, they said they are considering all options to get to their destinations.

I envision the train, Chambers said.