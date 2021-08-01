‘Space Jam 2’ secretly sneaks into brutal teardown of Hollywood trend

Bugs Bunny gasps in fear as the fur appears down his arm, pushing against his body against his will and transforming his two-dimensional self into something… different.

To categorize Space Jam: a new legacy because the body horror might seem overkill, but the unnatural transformation the Looney Tunes undergo after the movie villain decides to “upgrade” the 2D cartoon characters to 3D computer-generated creatures is baffling to say the least. .

While many possesses already been told of Space jam follows the blatant use of nostalgia for former Warner Bros. properties. via the concept of the “Serververse”, the LeBron James vehicle try to be a crazy adventure with basketball. Showing how unnatural it is for cartoon animals to take on realistic shapes and textures, Jam space 2 actually offers a much more nuanced and gripping commentary on CG animated remakes of 2D cartoons.

In Jam space 2, LeBron James and his son are trapped inside the Serververse by an algorithm named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), which kidnaps LeBron’s son and forces the NBA star to play basketball or lose his family forever. While the first half of the film is animated in 2D (including the bizarre choice to create a cartoon version of Lebron), Al-G Rhythm turns cartoons into CG-3D characters so they can play three-dimensional basketball. .

The Looney Tunes panic over their new body. While Bugs Bunny is covered in fur, Porky Pig has a rather disturbing soft, spongy texture. Their movements also seem more realistic, with subtle movements replacing the chaotic and frantic movement that the Tunes are known for. It takes away from them what makes them so special.

Bugs Bunny is not very happy with his upgrade. Warner Bros.

It’s a trend we’ve seen a lot of them in recent years. Studios take traditionally animated 2D cartoons and turn them into CG-3D creatures to look more realistic and modern. The results are mixed at best.

In the pursuit of photorealism, however, these redesigns lose the kind of expressions and movements that make 2D cartoons appealing in the first place. After all, cartoons can do whatever they want since two-dimensional drawings instantly trigger our suspension of disbelief. We recognize that these are not real people and that they don’t need to follow real world rules.

The moment a cartoon opts for 3D realism, it loses that suspension of disbelief, as it aims for something more ingrained that then has to follow the laws of physics.

Sonic the hedgehog sparked a lot of outrage on the internet when it released its first trailer. Paramount Pictures

To take Sonic the hedgehog . When the first trailer for Sonic came out, the internet exploded in indignation against its protagonist’s design, which came with new human proportions and teeth, despite its protagonist being a blue hedgehog who runs very fast. the Rugrats restarting is another example of this trend. The film traded in the original ugly, weird, and asymmetrical Nickelodeon designs for smoother, softer babies that lack charm or flexibility.

In these two cases, as well as the new Space jam, the transition from hand-drawn 2D to CG-3D is both light and soulless. Realistic characters don’t stretch, transform, or warp like, you know, cartoons anymore, and instead focus on realism without ever feeling fully like real characters.

Pixar movies get away with it because all of the movie is computer generated and doesn’t try to make you believe otherwise. But when you take characters that audiences already recognize as 2D creatures and then make them 3D, you lose that vital suspension of disbelief.

Who doesn’t love Detective Pikachu? Warner Bros.

Detective Pikachu is a recent film that gets away with realistic 2D character makeovers. The live-action Pokmon movie avoided this fate by sticking to the original Pokmon silhouettes, but modifying enough for these creatures to live and survive in our world. This mainly meant giving fur to certain Pokémon.

It works because the Pokémon look tactile enough to fit into the world of the movie while still looking cartoonish enough that you don’t think of them as real creatures, but as slightly modified versions of the series. lively.

Space Jam: a new legacy almost get away with a seamless animation / live action hybrid, at least at first. Before the start of the main basketball event, we are treated to what is essentially a Looney Tunes film about the disruption of popular Warner Bros. properties. which looks like a big budget Animans episode.

The first half of the movie is essentially animated by LeBron in 2D, recruiting the Looney Tunes for his basketball team. The only problem is that each of them was scattered throughout the Serververse, landing in classic Warner Bros. properties. like The Matrix, Superman: The Animated Series, and Casablanca. Even if seeing Granny instead of Trinity in a Matrix The scene is shocking and a bit cranky, the combination of 2D cartoons and live action footage is seamless as it aims for comedy, not realism.

Wile E. Coyote gets the Mad Max treatment. Warner Bros.

In the original version Space jam, many of the funniest moments came from the Looney Tunes after cartoon physics while Michael Jordan looked baffled. This technique also worked in movies like Mary poppins or Who wants the skin of Roger Rabbit for decades because they draw attention to the jarring juxtaposition between real people and 2D cartoons and integrate it into the plot, usually for comedy.

In A new legacy, a scene where Wile E. Coyote rides with the War Boys in Mad Max: Fury Road works, not necessarily because it looks realistic, but because the chaotic energy of this character and this movie makes for a hilarious, dare we say looney scene.

Lots of conversations around Space Jam: a new legacy This is a shameless nostalgic cash grab that also serves to promote all Warner Bros. properties. available on HBO Max. Even though the movies’ comments on the algorithms dictating which movies are made fall flat, the film offers a poignant commentary on the current state of animation. It shows how pursuing 3D animation for the sake of realism takes away what makes cartoons special in the first place.

Al-G Rhythm may have kidnapped hundreds of people for watching a basketball game and held them hostage, but his most evil act was taking the Tunes off the Looney Tunes.