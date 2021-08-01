“I was offended by that”

Shailene Woodley opens up about insecurity, sanity and being the “Hollywood Hippy”. (Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

Shailene woodley talks about the pressure she went through during her 25-year acting career and shares more about the private health ordeal that left her bedridden while filming the movie Divergent trilogy.

Woodley, who turns 30 in November, was 5 when she started acting. Then in Your lover’s last letter, the newly engaged star has open to Observer Magazine on some of the negative Hollywood experiences she encountered along the way.

“You audition almost every day”, the Big little lies the actress said to face rejection as a young actress. “You’ve been told no a thousand times. You get a yes and its so much exciting. And then we say no to you a thousand more times.

According to Woodley, she was told that she “shouldn’t audition anymore” as a teenager because she had acne; she was then advised to use contraception in the hopes that it would help clear up her skin. The old one The Secret Life of the American Teenager The star felt compelled to be “more cosmopolitan to dress a certain way, to think a certain way, not to say certain things.

Woodley (pictured at Insurgent premiere in 2015) was working on the Divergent triology when she got sick. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic)

At the time, Woodley brushed aside those criticisms and continued to live his life on his own terms, ranging from stepping off the grid and couch surfing to poetry about the benefits of nude sunbathing. Ultimately, however, self-doubt began to set in.

“I was so strong and willful, so rooted in who I was,” she tells the publication of that time. But in my mid-twenties, I went through a few years feeling unsure of what to expect. choices that I was, to make, to believe a little too much in the opinions of others, not to stay in my way.

Comparing herself to other actresses fueled these feelings of “massive insecurity and self-doubt.”

“I had a few years where the comparison was really damaging to my sanity,” she shared, adding that she was suddenly occupied with thoughts like, “Am I eating the right foods for me. breakfast? do I want to do? this sufficient? Am i this sufficient?

She continued: “Life had been good, pretty solid, and I had been steadfast in who I am, then

Woodley, who also declined to discuss her engagement with NFL star Aaron Rodger for the interview because “we try to keep her as private as possible,” said she has since adopted her “hippie” image rather than worrying about what her Hollywood peers are doing.

“I mean, I used to be offended by that, “she admitted of the label.” But now I’m like, wow, you wanna call me a hippie? So many things on the hippie movement were fucking gorgeous, I’m all about that.

When I was talking about these things 10 or 15 years ago, that was before people knew what environmentalism was, ”she added. The time was to recycle. There weren’t a lot of stories around these things. of Classes you’re going to be ostracized in some way, labeled as other, because it’s not common … Now? Every fucking influencer, model or CEO is talking about it! Look, I don’t mind being called The Hippy of Hollywood if that means that one or two people are going to learn certain things.

Woodley mentioned the battle for health again it has already been described as “quite debilitating”, but declined to name the specific cause. The ordeal happened while she was filming the Divergent trilogy, released in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“You know, health is one of those things where, unless something’s very noticeable, unless you can see someone’s got a broken leg, it’s such a personal battle, it ‘is so private battle, ”she shared. It’s weird to have huge movies coming out and previewing while you’re lying in bed unable to move, Oh, whore.

She added, “All I will say is I feel so thankful to be alive.