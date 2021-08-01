‘Port Charles’ actor dies at age 60 on film set – The Hollywood Reporter





Jay Pickett, a daytime soap opera actor Days of our lives, Port Charles and General hospital, died Friday while shooting a movie in his home state of Idaho. He was 60 years old. Pickett’s death was announcement on Facebook by Jim Heffel, his co-star and fellow producer on Valley of treasures. Pickett portrays a cowboy searching for his long lost daughter in the film, which he also wrote. “I have lost a good friend and the world has lost a great person,” Heffel wrote. “Jay Pickett has decided to go to the skies. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope an ox in the movie Valley of treasures in Idaho. The way of a real cowboy. Travis Mills, another Valley of treasures producer, wrote Sunday on Facebook that “there is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to be a heart attack. Everyone present did their best to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we mourn for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy. “He did what he loved: playing, riding, making movies. And he was magnificent. Born February 10, 1961 in Spokane, Washington, Jay Harris Pickett grew up in Caldwell, Idaho. He attended Boise State University and UCLA. Pickett began appearing on television from the late 1980s on shows such as China Beach, Mr. Belvédère, Jake and the Fatman and Matlock before playing Dr Chip Lakin on NBC Days of our lives in 1991-92. He portrayed paramedic and substitute teacher Frank Scanlon on ABC’s Port Charles during his 1997-2003 race and Det. David Harper on ABC General hospital from 2007-08. Pickett also wrote, performed and produced the 2012 feature film Sources of soda, a western starring Tom Skerritt, and had guest photos on Dexter, The mentalist, NCIS: Los Angeles, Rosewood and Sugar queen. Survivors include his wife, Elena, and their three children.

