Varun Sharma: Social networks can become toxic | Bollywood

Self-proclaimed fan of digital content Varun Sharma is happy to have made his OTT debut. The actor starred in a web series, Chutzpah, which discussed how deeply the Internet is embedded in our world. It’s the World Wide Web for everyone, but for some people it’s a strange Wide Web, Sharma says, adding that I’ve always been a part of subjects and played characters that you can relate to. It works for me whether it’s Chucha or Sexa. When I watch a movie or a series, I try to find a connection with my life. Digital media is such an interesting medium that people of all ages watch content online and there is something for everyone.

Filming for the series was a difficult and different experience for him as there were no costars on set and he had to speak to a monitor. Plus, he was shot after the first lockdown so a skeletal team added to the experience. He explains, Imagine talking and reacting virtually! It was interesting and it took me a day to figure out how to film and get used to it. Glad to have been on a webcast, especially at a time when it was difficult but heartwarming. Everyone was paranoid about shooting and being maskless, so the whole experience was a learning curve. This series was interesting as a subject so I did not hesitate to do it. I am glad that the reception of the show was good. What I’ve heard is that people love the treatment of the show and think it’s new.

Much of our lives today are consumed and lived on the Internet, especially young people. Ask him how active he is online and he explains that he follows certain rules. I am not going to lie, I am a regular user. But I got better over time. I have a few mantras like not checking my phone right after waking up, in fact not for an hour and an hour before going to sleep. It helped me sleep better. On vacation, I carry a regular phone, not a smartphone, so I don’t sail, reveals the Fukrey (2013) actor.

Has he experienced the dark side of the digital age? The actor admits he didn’t, but has seen people be affected by social media. Which is sad because social networks are becoming toxic. People today don’t confide in the people they meet as friends or family. If they have read or heard something, or received a random comment, it can affect people tremendously, including their mental health and their thinking process. Validation is important to everyone, but looking for validation on social media isn’t cool. I tell my friends, we should see the internet and social media as part of our life, not our whole life. We need to talk and open up to people, especially those we confide in, he says.

There are a number of shows and movies coming out on OTT each week, Sharma calls it a blessing because there is more entertainment for audiences. He says, the quantity is wonderful. There are so many genres to enjoy. It’s just like when four movies come out on a Friday, people watch what they like. I don’t think the quality is compromised because quality content has got its due. If a show is not to your liking or my liking, there might be an audience that appreciates it.

The actor shot for filmmaker Rohit Shettys Cirkus and is eagerly awaiting his release. We are all waiting for the cinemas to reopen. The magic of cinema is expected because nothing can equal the feeling of community viewing. We desperately want things to get back to normal and cinemas to come back to life. And watch movies like before, clap, laugh and shout together.