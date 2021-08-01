Movie Scores Okay Box Office, Disney + Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

from disney Jungle cruise hit a better-than-expected opening of $ 34.2 million at the domestic box office amid renewed concerns over COVID-19 and the delta variant for a global box office debut of $ 61.8 million. In North America, it beats Space Jam: a new legacy to mark the best opening of the era of the pandemic for a family film.

The film’s total worldwide debut is $ 91.8 million, including $ 30 million in Disney + Premier Access revenue. Overseas – where a number of countries are also seeing an increase in coronavirus cases – it earned a lukewarm $ 27.6 million in 47 markets.

Jungle cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, was set to open between $ 25 million and $ 30 million nationally. Jaume Collet-Serra made the $ 200 million tent pole based on Disneyland’s iconic merry-go-round and which hopes to launch a new franchise, much like the first Pirates of the Caribbean do.

Jungle cruise is showing in 4,310 theaters across North America, where theaters are still far from pre-pandemic levels. Weekend earnings, for example, are down almost 50% from the same executive in 2019.

In some large foreign markets, Jungle cruise faced James Gunn’s The suicide squad, which opens in five countries a week before its national bow. Suicide Squad cashed in $ 7million, led by the UK, where he beat Jungle cruise with $ 4.7 million. Jungle cruise, who won $ 3.7 million in the UK, beat Suicide Squad in France with $ 1.7 million compared to $ 1.6 million.

Ahead of the pandemic, a nationwide opening of $ 34.2 million would be seen as a rocky start for a Disney event title starring one of the world’s most popular stars. Jungle cruise may also rely on revenues from Disney + Premier Access. The Family Adventure was made available simultaneously at home through Premier Access for $ 30 due to lingering concerns about COVID-19. Sources say much of Premier Access’s money comes from North America.

“Jungle cruise is the perfect summer adventure flick, bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way only Disney can do. We remain focused on providing consumers with choice in these unprecedented times, and it’s clear that fans and families appreciate the ability to make decisions about how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best storytelling, ”he said. said the company’s distribution in a statement.

Imax and other high-end large-format screens accounted for 25 percent of the action-adventure’s gross box office revenue.

Many box office experts believe such a date-and-date release threatens the future of theatrical show and encourages avid moviegoers to stay home. Theater owners are also unhappy with Disney’s decision to release Premier Access numbers in an effort to boost a movie’s opening weekend performance.

Actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit last week alleging that Walt Disney Co. broke its contract by deciding to make the same kind of theatrical release for Black Widow. The claim states that making the Marvel superhero title available at home resulted in decreased box office sales, which took a toll on his pay.

Disney fought back, claiming Johansson received $ 20 million in compensation and ultimately benefited from Disney + revenue. The company said its claim showed “complete disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Disney earlier this month said Black Widow made $ 60 million on Disney + in its opening weekend, but provided no updated figures (at the box office it debuted at $ 80 million nationally and $ 158 million worldwide).

Johnson has publicly approved a hybrid version for Jungle cruise, saying this is the best way to offer choice to the consumer.

Elsewhere, A24’s new Arthurian fantasy The green knight Also exceeded expectations with $ 6.78 million coming from 2,790 theaters, good enough to be on par with M. Night Shymalan’s Old woman for second place (the order will be determined on Monday). Directed by David Lowery, the critically acclaimed film stars Dev Patel.

The star of Matt Damon Still water, directed by Tom McCarthy, debuted in fifth place with $ 5.1 million from 2,531 locations. The film, about an Oklahoma oil rigger who travels to Europe to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin) after being charged with murder, has done huge business in the heart of America, including Oklahoma. Focus Features and Participant recently presented the film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Universal and M. Night Shymalan’s Old woman fell 60% in its second weekend to finish Sunday with a national total of $ 30.6 million and $ 48.6 million globally.

Black Widow nearly $ 350 million at the global box office, including $ 167.1 million domestically and $ 176.5 million overseas. He placed fourth in North America with $ 6.4 million.

Still water completed the top five, followed by Warners Jam space 2 ($ 4.3 million). The sequel ended on Sunday with a grand total of $ 118.6 million. All 2021 releases of Warner Bros. are the opening day and date on HBO Max and in theaters.

Paramount’s GI Joe Origins Photo Snake-eyes, with Henry Golding, fell 70% on his second outing to $ 4 million for a national total of $ 22.3 million and $ 28.8 million globally.