Biggest Bollywood Cat Fights That Made Headlines





Bollywood’s most infamous catfights Things may seem perfect, but they aren’t always. Whether it’s a fight with your best friend or a fight between two prominent celebrities, it’s only natural for things to go downhill. While some friendships rise from their ashes like a phoenix, others remain below. As we prepare to see what this week has in store, we take a trip down memory lane to experience some of Bollywood’s most famous cat fights. Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor digging Ajnabee Co-star Bipasha Basu or Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s verbal argument, here’s a look back at the most infamous cat fights. Kareena Kapoor – Priety Zinta Kareena was offered Kal Ho Na Ho but she cited a huge amount to play the role. Producer Karan Johar did not like her request and the role was later tried out by Priety. The exchange of words on public platforms left moviegoers in awe and things only got out of hand when Priety thanked Kareena for saying no to the film. Additionally, Priety also claimed that Kareena “never” greets her when she sees her. Deepika Padukone – Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor until rumors about the actor’s closeness to Katrina Kaif began to circulate. Whether it was Deepika who asked to see Katrina’s passport on Koffee with Karan or by stating that she won’t be inviting Kat to her wedding, a lot has been exchanged between the two. But leaving the past gone, Katrina and Deepika called for a truce when DP invited the actress to her wedding reception, and Katrina arrived in style. Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan One of the most discussed and high-profile arguments about the industry was the one that took place between two of the industry’s biggest stars. Shah Rukh and Salman were together at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party when reports of a verbal argument began to circulate. No one knows what really happened, but the two didn’t speak to each other for a few years. In addition, rumors were circulating that the industry was divided into SRK camp and Bhaijaan camp. Kareena Kapoor – Bipasha Basu This one is no secret. No one really knows what started the unease between the two, but during the promotions of their new hit film Ajnabee, Kareena went on to address Bipasha as Kali Bili (black cat). Apparently, Kareena was angry with Vikram Phadnis, who designed her clothes and decided to help Bipasha without her consent. Later, Bips in an interview with Cinema price said: “I think it’s about making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any issues with me. She had issues with the designer. I don’t know why I I was attracted. It was quite childish. “

