‘What if’ star Jeffrey Wright reflects on actor’s death – deadline

What if…? might look like another Marvel animated series; a plethora produced since the 1960s, however, the latest iteration stands out from the rest for a big reason: it’s the last performance of Black Panther lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

The show’s vanity of EP Brad Winderbaum, director Bryan Andrews and AC scribe Bradley reimagines Marvel cinematic stories with a different bent, existing in another part of the universe. Loki newly established multi-worm dimensions across the galaxy for the superheroes we already know, and What if…? jump from there. Episode 2 of What if…? is a tribute to both guardians of the galaxy and Black Panther, in which we see Yondu beaming, not Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, rather a young T’Challa in the Wakanda fields voiced by Boseman.

During a press conference for the Disney + series this morning, Bradley mentioned that the episode in which T’Challa becomes Star Lord was made after the writers learned he was the same age as Peter Quill.

“T’Challa is an interesting character because he’s not a character who braces himself, he’s a character who changes the world around him,” Bradley explained, “He’s not undergoing a transformation. , he’s transforming the world. So, taking a step back, (we thought about it) how could T’Challa transform outer space? “

“It was amazing being able to work with him,” Andrews said of Boseman, “We only had a little while because our episodes are so short. I think he was one of the first actors to sign.

Andrews was impressed with Boseman’s voiceover performance considering how he approached the perspective of a theater-trained actor: “He wanted to read the scene descriptions in between and built it up. like a play. “

“None of us knew what we were going through at the time,” the director added of Boseman’s declining health. Boseman died on August 28, 2020 from colon cancer.

“He was thrilled to play this particular version of T’Challa because it was different. Because it was a version of him playing the king, but the king without the mantle, royalty and everything that goes with it. He could lighten it up and become more pleasant with it. He was excited to bring that flavor back to T’Challa, ”Andrews said.

After the actor’s death, Andrews explained that it was an emotional process for the creators, until he determined the final score of What if…? because there were big stakes to perfect the episode of Boseman and respect the legacy of the actor.

In What if…? Jeffrey Wright provides the voice of the narrator à la Rod Serling. Wright told reporters today that he first met Boseman at San Diego Comic-Con; the actor was there for Westworld while the Black Panther the actor was promoting his Marvel title. They expressed mutual appreciation for each other’s work, and for a while Wright was originally scheduled to join Boseman on Netflix. Ma Rainey’s black background. This film earned Boseman a posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

“It was a nice surprise to discover that we would be in the same space with What if…?; this is the last performance we will get from him, ”said Wright.

“What strikes me the most about what he’s done here and with these films is that obviously these are films about heroism and all the complications of that, and what we’ve all discovered, that is. ‘is the kind of mythical quality that he brought to those performances a little pale to the mythical quality that was his life in terms of the way he went about doing this job; grace, dignity, power ” Wright reflected on Boseman.

Answer questions about how What if...? expands the MCU, Winderbaum said, “It’s no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki …The multiverse has erupted in all possible directions. What if…? gives us a chance to explore this.

Captain Carter in What if …?



The first episode explores the result of Peggy Carter taking the superhero serum in place of Steve Rogers. She eventually becomes the British hero, Captain Carter, on a crusade against Hydra during WWII. By Winderbaum, we can expect more from Captain Carter in the coming seasons of What if…?.

Added the EP, “I think without going into detail I can tell you that What if…? as a project, as a story that exists in the MCU, is as important as any and is woven into this tapestry.